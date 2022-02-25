Avian influenza has been identified recently in a commercial chicken flock in Fulton County and in wild snow geese tested in both Ballard and Fulton Counties. According to the USDA, this outbreak is the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain (HPAI). That is not welcome news to waterfowl hunters, turkey hunters, or chicken growers.
According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, avian influenza, or “bird flu,” is a respiratory disease of birds caused by influenza “A” viruses. Wild waterfowl can carry and spread these viruses but may show no outwards signs of the illness. Commercial flocks, however, are highly susceptible to the disease including barn-raised chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza spreads quickly through direct, bird-to-bird contact or via contact with contaminated surfaces and materials including clothing, shoes, or hands. It is reportedly not an airborne disease although it can be spread by airborne mucus particles.
Since January of this year, avian flu has been confirmed by the USDA from Maine to Florida in commercial chicken and turkey flocks, backyard flocks, and in wild birds. Both the USDA and the CDC maintain that HPAI risk to humans is very low and the “highly pathogenic” label refers to the infection rate among birds, not people. There have been cases, however, of avian flu affecting humans that have come in contact with body parts or mucus from infected birds.
The agencies warn to avoid contact with dead or sick birds, and use precautions such as using disposable gloves and alcohol-based sanitizers when dressing chickens, turkeys, or waterfowl – or any bird for that matter if one is so inclined. Folks should especially avoid touching their own eyes or mouths when handling birds. They also recommend that feathers and other unused parts be double bagged and placed in trash containers away from other animals.
Locally, the KDFWR is monitoring the situation and would like anyone who finds sick or dead birds (five or more) to contact them at fw.ky.gov. They are especially interested in any waterfowl, shorebirds, hawks, owls, eagles, crows, gulls and wild turkeys that appear ill or are found dead. The experts also claim that it is safe to eat wild birds that are positive for avian flu as long as it is cooked to at least 165 degrees. You can use your own discretion on this one.
And if that isn’t enough, the KDFWR wants you to be on the lookout for outbreaks of avian pox in wild turkeys. If a hunter harvests a turkey with wart-like growths on its head or legs, KDFWR is asking the hunter to submit the carcass for disease testing. The Wildlife Health Program and Turkey Program are conducting this scientific collection effort to better understand Kentucky’s turkey population. According to the Department, the viruses that cause these skin growths do not infect humans or other animals, but there is the potential for secondary infections. For this reason, KDFWR advises hunters not to eat infected turkeys. Details for submitting an infected turkey can be found at www.fw.ky.gov under the “Wildlife” tab.
Then there is a rabbit ailment known as Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease that has recently been confirmed in at least two tame rabbits in Jefferson County. Classified as a “foreign disease,” RHD is fatal to both tame and wild rabbits and could wipe out over eighty percent of wild populations of native cottontail and swamp rabbits in the Commonwealth. This disease finds its way into wild populations from infected tame rabbits so you might want to rethink that whole Easter bunny thing this year.
Diseases have always popped up in wildlife populations from time to time. Most run their course without causing too much damage and disappear. We have seen parvovirus sweep through the local raccoon populations, EHD or “Blue-tongue” attack deer populations in specific areas, and even bird flu has been around for some time. Now with CWD knocking at the door and whispers about a variety of maladies that could affect wild turkeys, are we simply overly-sensitive to commonplace pathogenic marauders thanks to our two-year ordeal with COVID, or are we entering a period in which such diseases will be commonplace? Time, as they say, will tell.
Unfortunately, none of this will bode well for the sport of hunting. With deer harvest numbers significantly lower in Kentucky’s 5-county surveillance zone this past season, it stands to reason that some of the decline can be attributed to both the extra precautions that were mandated and uncertainty on the part of hunters regarding the disease. If this is indeed the case, then expect hunter participation and recruitment to decline further over new concerns about avian flu.
The application period for the 2022 Land Between the Lakes Turkey Quota Hunts will close at the end of the day on Monday. If you plan to apply, I wouldn’t wait until then as all it will take is one little computer glitch to ruin your day. To apply, visit the LBL website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/hunting.
Also be aware that your Kentucky hunting licenses will expire at midnight, Monday. This is important information for anyone planning to hunt snow geese in Kentucky or any other state that requires an active hunting license from the hunter’s state of residence to hunt during the conservation season. Of course, you’ll still need a conservation-season permit from the state where you plan to hunt. Any hunting, fishing, or trapping in Kentucky will require a shiny new license beginning Tuesday. New licenses may be purchased online or where-ever finer sporting goods are sold.
