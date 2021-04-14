ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day Injured List with a right groin strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and outfielder Lane Thomas from the Alternate Training Site. Additionally, the team optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford to the Alternate Training Site following yesterday’s game.
O’Neill, who was removed from yesterday’s game with right groin tightness after grounding out in the second inning, was hitting .143 (4-28) with a home run and three RBI in eight games.
Woodford appeared in two games this season, allowing two runs with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.