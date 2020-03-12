PADUCAH — In the first outdoor meet of the season, the Calloway County track team had some extremely bright spots.
The girls team finished second to the Mustangs, and had top finishes by Elizabeth Hornbuckle (1st in discus), Emily Brunn (3rd in discus), Ella Phillips (1st in 100m hurdles), Jadyn Lencki (2nd in 100m hurdles), McKenzie Flowers (3rd in 100m hurdles), McKenzie Davis (1st in 100m, 2nd in 200m), and Ainsley Smith (2nd in 800m).
The boys team earned first place over the Mustangs, by a 10-point margin. Their top finishes included, Luke Johnson (2nd in shotput), Jesse Shelton (2nd in long jump), Trystan Wright (2nd in 110m hurdles), Austin Young (3rd in 110m hurdles), Aaron Fennel (1st in 100m), Luke Schwepker (1st in 200m and 2nd in 100m), Jacob Watters (3rd in 100m), Ben Nelson (1st in 800m and 1,600m), Daniel Puckett (3rd in 800m and 1,600m), and Timarion Bledsoe (2nd in 200m).
The next meet will take place at Murray High in the Murray All-comers on Tuesday night.
