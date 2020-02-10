SPRINGFIELD, MO — Murray State women’s tennis traveled to Springfield, Missouri for two matches on the weekend, meeting the host Bears of Missouri State before clashing with the Coyotes of South Dakota. After a 5-2 win on Friday and a 4-3 victory on Saturday, the Racers improved to 5-1 overall – their best start since 1999.
“Our goal was to come back with two good road wins and we accomplished that. It was a huge team effort this weekend, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they handled adversity. We finished Friday’s match at midnight, and had to be back on the courts at 11:00 a.m. to play again on Saturday. It was challenging, but we got the job done,” said MSU head coach Jorge Caetano.
Murray State 5, Missouri State 2:
In doubles, Claire Chang / Stasya Sharapova (6-4), and Sara Bjork / Marit Kreugel (7-6) earned victories at the #1 and #3 positions respectively to give the Racers the doubles point for the fifth-straight time this season.
In singles, Claire Chang (7-5, 6-4), Sara Loncarevic (7-6, 5-7, 6-2), Marit Kreugel (6-3, 6-0), and Sara Bjork (0-6, 6-4, 6-4) all prevailed as the Racers captured four of six singles matches.
“It was a battle on every court, starting from the doubles where we found ourselves down but found a way to win the doubles point. Singles were tough on every court, but the girls did a great job winning the big points.”
“Sara Loncarevic had to dig deep to get a win in a three-hour and ten minute match, clinching the overall match for us. Sara Bjork was also huge, saving five match points and winning a close third-setter,” added Caetano.
Murray State 4, South Dakota 3:
The Racers were able to complete the weekend sweep when they emerged victorious in a close match where it seemed every shot was pivotal.
The teams of Anja Loncarevic / Sara Loncarevic (6-1), and Sara Bjork / Marit Kreugel (7-6) recorded hard-fought wins as the Racers won the doubles point for the sixth time in as many matches to open the 2020 season.
“Doubles proved to be crucial. Sara and Anja Loncarevic played a great match, dominating their opponents from start to finish. Marit and Sara Bjork were down the whole match. They saved five match points and, when they finally had their chance, they clinched the doubles point for us.”
In singles competition, Stasya Sharapova (6-0, 6-3), Marit Kreugel (6-1, 6-2), and Samantha Muller (6-3, 6-3) won their matches at the #3, #5, and #6 positions respectively as the Racers were able to grind out a tough match on the road in Springfield.
“We knew singles were going to be physically tough, but I’m just happy we found a way to win three of them. Stasya Sharapova bounced back and won a big match in straight sets. A lot of props to our freshmen Marit and Sam who stayed very calm to give us the win when we had our backs against the wall being down 3-2. Now it’s going to be a lot of recovery so we’re ready for our three home matches next week,” concluded Caetano.
On the season, Marit Kreugel remained unbeaten in dual matches, improving to a combined 12-0 between singles and doubles competition. She is 6-0 at a combination of the #4 and #5 positions in singles, while Kreugel and Sara Bjork have teamed up for a perfect 6-0 mark, competing primarily at #3 doubles. Bjork is also undefeated in singles matches with a 3-0 record at the #5 and #6 positions.
The Racers return home for three matches next week, hosting Central Arkansas on Thursday, Wright State on Friday, and Western Kentucky on Sunday at the Kenlake Tennis Center in Hardin, Kentucky.
