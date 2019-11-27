ESTORO, FLA. — It wasn’t the end the Racers wanted to their tournament in the Gulf Coast Showdown against Drake as they go ice cold from the floor shooting 5-28 in the second half of a 63-53 loss.
For the second night in a row, they also struggled to take care of the basketball, with 16 turnovers to just seven assists.
“We’ve just got to find a way to eliminate some of them,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “You’re going to go through the course of a game and you’re going to have 10 or 11, I mean that’s kind of the national average, 12, what have you. We’ve got to eliminate some of these unforced ones, driving the ball baseline and stepping on a line, a casual pass, we had one key possession there where we just dribbled into a bunch of traffic and ended up turning it over. We’ve got to keep working to get better.”
The game was tied at 36 when the first half buzzer sounded, but the second half things went downhill for the Racers. They struggled to hit shots, and although the defense played well, the inability to score allowed Drake to inch away with a lead.
“I thought the first half was played at a high level by both teams,” McMahon said. “I thought the offensive execution and efficiency from both teams was outstanding. In the second half, we defended well enough to win, you know, we held them to 33% from the floor, 27 points, we just couldn’t score. I’ve got to find a better way to get us in better positions there offensively. I thought they made some nice adjustments there at the half and really turned us into a one-on-one team, and that’s really not the strength of our team right now. They forced our bigs out on the block and we couldn’t get any easy touches in the post like we were able to get in the first half. I have to give them a lot of credit.”
Tevin Brown played all 40 minutes for the second time in three days and over the course of the three games, sat out for just one minute of play. He finished the day with 15 points and hauled in six rebounds.
After a fall in the second game of the tournament, Darnell Cowart was held from action Wednesday with a sore knee. Fellow big KJ Williams had one of his worst shooting games of his career on the heels of his career-best scoring day against Weber State. Against Drake, Williams finished with just nine points on 3-11 shooting but did grab eight rebounds. For a player that is typically uber-efficient, it was an anomaly of a game for the sophomore.
The point guard battle continued into the third game with Chico Carter earning his second start but Daquan Smith outplayed Carter with seven points and three assists, while Carter scored just two points in 13 minutes.
Anthony Smith had another productive game with nine points and nine rebounds and knocked down 7-10 from the free throw line.
The Racers shot 33% from the floor for the game and 20% from the three-point line. They were outscored in the paint and in points off of turnovers. With the loss, the Racers have now dropped two of the last three.
They will return to action on Tuesday next week when they hit the road to play Missouri State.
