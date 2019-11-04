MURRAY —Awful. That’s just one of the descriptors that could be used to adequately describe the offensive performance Saturday by the Racers.
“We’ve got to look at some things on the offensive side of the ball, starting tonight (Saturday) and make some changes where necessary,” head coach Mitch Stewart said following the 17-7 loss to Tennessee Tech at Stewart Stadium.
An ineffective run game once again made the Racers one-dimensional offensively and TTU was able to focus in on stopping Rice and the passing game with disguised coverages and a solid pass rush.
By games end, the Racers had just 71 yards on 23 carries. The only player that had any success on the ground was Jared McCray who finished with six carries for 45 yards, but he was not available to the majority of the game with an injury.
“He’s beat up,” Stewart said. “He’s just beat up. He had his one carry and started limping. We sent him in motion after that and he just started limping around, so we just tried to get him some rest and bring some other guys in there.”
Those other guys were ineffective to say the least. Cory Thomas had five carries for 18 yards and Ethan Thompson had four carries for four yards. Quarterback Preston Rice also carried eight times and gained just 18 yards.
As for the passing game, Rice completed 23-34 for 196 yards, a touchdown, and two costly interceptions. Both of the turnovers by the Racers’ offense occurred in the red zone and essentially took points off of the board for Murray State.
Stewart seemed exasperated after the game when it came to discussing the offense and the issues surrounding it.
“It’s effort, enthusiasm, passion,” Stewart said. “It’s predictability, it’s dynamics, it’s doing different things on different downs, it’s putting guys in successful situations, it’s decision making. You can’t have turnovers in the red zone. You can’t do things like that. You have to figure out a way to stay on the field on third downs. It’s getting behind the chains. I mean good lord, I don’t know what our third down average was but it’s got to be atrocious as far as what we averaged yardage-wise on third down because we constantly shoot ourselves in the foot. We constantly get behind the chains. We’re constantly in a situation where we have to throw it on third down, so it’s really pretty easy to defend us right now and that’s not good enough.”
He wasn’t the only one that seemed frustrated with the offense. Murray State linebacker Anthony Koclanakis led the Racers in tackles with 18 and continues to be a part of the better unit every week, the defense. He said they were constantly playing with the thought in their head to assist the offense in any way they could.
“The whole game we were talking about get the ball out, get the ball out, we’ve got to help our offense any way we can and we’ve got to get them in good field position,” Koclanakis said. “We’ve got to get them going, and help them and we tried that. Sometimes it hurt us. A lot of times we were going for the strip right away before we even secured the tackle and that might be why they rushed for a lot more yards. They had a lot of yards after contact but we’re constantly trying to turn the ball over and we did twice, but it still didn’t work out for us.”
In the opening two minutes of the game that mindset seemed to work. The defense came away with an interception on the third play of the game and then on the ensuing offensive possession, Rice found LaMartez Brooks in the end zone on a run-pass-option play to cap off a three play, 45-yard drive.
That was the best the offense looked all day long. For the next 58 minutes they were shutout, despite the efforts of the defense, that set them up in good field position on several occasions.
Going in to the game, the Golden Eagles came into the game as the second-highest scoring offense averaging over 30 points per game, and the Racers defense held them to 17 points. On the flip side, the Golden Eagles were giving up the second-most points per game in the OVC and clearly the Racers couldn’t find a way to take advantage of a defense that looked porous thus far in the season.
The frustration has continued to build during the three-game losing streak and now with the bye week ahead, Stewart has some tough decisions to make including the possibility of taking over the offensive play calling from offensive coordinator Nick Coleman.
“We’ll look at all of it and see where we need to go,” Stewart said. “We’ll have some tough conversations and look at the whole thing because obviously that’s not going to get it done. That is not up to my expectations, not up to the standard of what we are or who we are around here. That’s not going to get it done. That offensive performance, that’s got to be changed.”
