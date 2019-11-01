HARDIN — Hardin has continued to host professional wrestling cards since its main attraction, Old School Wrestling, shut down in 2011.
However, there is always an extra surge of energy instilled when it comes to the occasional reunion show, where former OSW stars, some of whom have gone on to bigger things, come back to the Hardin Community Center to relive old times. That will be the case next week when James Carver Productions brings a special OSW card back to Hardin.
“It’s always been a big draw there,” said OSW founder Jamie “Bad Boy” Phillips, who led the circuit from its inception in 2000. “Hardin has always been a good place to run wrestling, and people come from Paducah, Paris (Tennessee), Mayfield, Hopkinsville, everywhere around, to see it.
“And I have no idea why. I don’t know if I could give you an idea on that. My original intentions were to run it in Murray, but we happened to come across this building (in the middle of Hardin’s downtown area, off KY 1824, known to Calloway countians as Radio Road). So we decided to do two shows before we got our feet wet and knew what we were doing.
“Guess what? We never came to Murray. It’s been in Hardin always.”
The reunion card is set for 7 p.m., next Saturday, Nov. 9.
Phillips said he owes a great deal to Carver, who is based in Franklin, which is outside Bowling Green. He said Carver allows the OSW label to be attached to such shows, thus keeping the name relevant.
“He gets it,” Phillips said. “He also knows that independent wrestling is on the rise.
“When you go to a big event, like WWE or AEW or even Ring of Honor, in order to get affordable tickets, you have to sit so far up that you lose connection with the wrestlers. It means something to be able to sit 15 feet away from them and watch the pain inflicted that’s right in front of you.
“Over at Hardin, you can talk to them. You can go talk to them outside the building when they’re getting some fresh air or something. They’re right there.”
That goes with what Phillips says is the essence of OSW’s legacy, a family atmosphere. Not only does that apply to the fans coming to the see the action, including many children, but it also goes for the wrestlers.
“I think what I have more pride in that anything is when I ask those guys, ‘What does Old School Wrestling mean to you?’ The one word that everybody always brings up is ‘family.’ They say that it’s like being part of one big family,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to this reunion. Some of my boys, I haven’t seen them in a while, so I’m excited about seeing them again, even some of the black sheep too.”
Two of the biggest names to emerge from OSW are Ricochet and Chuck Taylor, and both are doing very well on larger circuits these days. Ricochet is with the WWE, while Taylor is on AEW broadcasts every Wednesday night on TNT. They are not expected to return next week, but they are expected to send greetings via Facebook videos.
Another big name is Ty Blade, who will be tabbed with upholding OSW’s honor next week. Phillips said the main event is Blade vs. current Ultimate Championship Wrestling champion Shawn Hurley, and in the true tradition that is wrestling, these two are involved in a rather interesting storyline.
“Yeah, Shawn Hurley has apparently made a few negative comments about Old School Wrestling and Ty Blade has kind of stepped up and said, ‘Not in my house buddy!’” Phillips said. “Ty’s my boy, has been for a long time. I helped train Ty, Brandon “Thunderbolt” Walker helped train Ty (at a wrestling school OSW hosted for several years), so when Shawn started talking smack about it, Ty said, ‘I’ll shut your mouth!’
“It’s like an older brother with a little sister. You may pick on her all of the time, but if someone else does, it’s on. That’s what makes wrestling great, though, storylines.”
