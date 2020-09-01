ST LOUIS — Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Jackie Robinson Foundation are grateful to On the Run for their donation of $15,000, to be split between the two organizations. Each year, On the Run holds a Jackie Robinson Day jersey raffle of game-worn 42 jerseys that Cardinals players wear on April 15 in celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, to raise money for the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) and Cardinals Care. The raffle has been postponed until next season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite the delay, On the Run has generously made a donation to celebrate Jackie Robinson’s iconic achievements in breaking baseball’s color barrier and sparking a national conversation on civil rights and equality.
Over the past 12 seasons, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, the Jackie Robinson Day jersey raffle has raised more than $560,000 to benefit the local JRF’s Scholars and Cardinals Care. The money raised supports students of color in pursuit of a college education and children throughout Missouri and Illinois. JRF currently supports seven college students from St. Louis and the surrounding area. This year’s donation brings that to $575,000. This year’s JRF scholar is Kenyon Hill, who will attend Vanderbilt University to study political science.
“The Cardinals are grateful to have On the Run as a long-time team and community partner through the Jackie Robinson Jersey Raffle program,” said Thane vanBreusegen, vice president of Corporate Sales and Marketing, St. Louis Cardinals. “We are proud of the efforts put forth over the last 13 years to raise money for the Jackie Robinson Foundation and Cardinals Care and look forward to continuing the partnership for years to come.”
“We are thankful to have such generous customers and thoughtful teams at our On the Run stores, who together donate to and support the effort of raising funds for these two wonderful organizations. Both Cardinals Care and the Jackie Robinson Foundation are first class associations that are true heroes in so many communities, and we are extremely proud to work with them each year, “said Lynn Wallis, president of Wallis Companies.
“Cardinals Care is thankful to On the Run and their patrons for their continued contributions that help develop programs in underserved communities in St. Louis, as well as provide financial support to local Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars, said Michael Hall, vice president Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care. We look forward to the resumption of the Jersey Raffle next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.