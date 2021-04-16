Thursday we learned that LaMarcus Aldridge is retiring from the NBA due to a heart condition.
I have always been a big fan of Aldridge and first and foremost I hope and pray that he will be ok.
He said in his announcement that he has been dealing with an irregular heartbeat and that he wanted to step away to take time for his health and his family.
It got me thinking, as someone who used to compete and dealt with all kinds of injuries, how hard it was to just walk away from the sport I loved.
I think it is even more difficult when a person feels like they can still compete at a high level but their body won’t let them.
When you think about it, it could take one injury and any athlete could be done forever.
Aldridge was not ready to quit. He even said that he loved the sport still and if you read the article where he talks about his retirement he does not sound like a guy ready to walk away.
It hurts to see a guy still playing at a high level go down that way.
We see college athletes go to the NBA or NFL after their freshman year.
Again, that is putting a lot of faith in something that could go away in a moment’s notice.
I have heard stories of professional athletes who have had to retire due to injury and then go back to school to get a degree.
Let me encourage all the young athletes to get a degree. Even if you have dreams to go to the next level after college, have something that you can use in case something happens you don’t expect. You won’t regret it. n
