One of the truer statements that I’ve heard regarding the Kentucky Legislature is that instead of meeting every two years for a 60-day session, the commonwealth would be better served if they met every 60 years for a two-day session. Looking at the list of legislation currently grinding its way through the lawmaking process, I think a lot of Kentuckians would agree.
There has always been friction in state government when it comes to matters pertaining to fish and wildlife, mainly involving power-plays between the legislative branch and the executive branch. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources currently resides within the Tourism Cabinet and has for some time. As with most state agencies, issues of procurement and contracts are handled through the Finance and Administration Cabinet. Having multiple layers of administrative oversight does tend to slow things down when it comes to the bidding process for materials and construction along with personal service contracts, but this is state government we’re talking about here, for which a certain level of oversight is a good thing.
House Bill 395, filed during this session, is causing a great deal of heartburn among Kentucky’s sportsmen. If passed, this bill would move the Department of Fish and Wildlife out of the Tourism Cabinet, out from under the scrutiny of the Finance and Administration Cabinet, and set it up as an independent department. Being an agency unto itself, the department would be able to handle its own bidding procedures and enter into contracts for goods and services with minimal oversight. The bill would also give the nine-member Wildlife Commission the sole authority to select and hire their own commissioner to head-up the agency. And there it is.
The executive branch of government tends to prefer folks of like-minded philosophy sitting in the big chairs of state agencies. That’s just the way it is. Legislatures tend to prefer folks with a more legislature-friendly view of things in the same plushy seats. So, when the executive branch changed, the eject-button was engaged on the commissioner of the KDFWR’s seat, much to the dissatisfaction of the legislative branch. That’s the pedigree of House Bill 395.
But wait – there’s more! In this tiddly-winks game of one-upmanship, HB 395 seeks to change the structure of the wildlife commission by allowing the commissioner of agriculture to appoint at least four of the nine wildlife commissioners. If I’m reading HB 395 correctly, the governor will always appoint the commissioner for the 1st District (western Kentucky), and then the governor and the ag commissioner will split the remaining eight commissioner appointments, subject to confirmation by the Senate, of course.
Here’s how the wildlife commissioner thing works. There are nine wildlife districts (HB 395 would change that to nine “commission” districts). On a four-year cycle, the sportsmen of a particular district come together to nominate candidates for the position of wildlife commissioner, then cast their votes. The five candidates receiving the most votes are submitted to the governor, who appoints the commissioner of his or her liking. Through this procedure, the sportsmen of each district play a part in the selection of their representative on the wildlife commission, in theory at least.
Governors have enjoyed making these appointments since the beginning of time. The commissioners that have been appointed over the years have typically been strong supporters of hunters and fishermen, but ideas and techniques differ, and some have been more impactful, for better or worse, than others. Keep in mind that a seat on the wildlife commission is a plum political appointment, the key word being “political.” In some cases, the political nature of the appointment causes local sportsmen to feel locked out of the process to select the person they consider best suited to represent their issues. The legislature finally recognized this a few years ago and instituted term limits and Senate confirmation for the appointees.
Still, it is the sole authority of the governor to appoint wildlife commissioners. The Senate can and has thrown out the governor’s appointee on occasion, but in such cases, the alternate selection also belongs to the governor. With HB 395, it would appear that some in the legislature are looking to break the governor’s grip on appointments by handing at least four of the seats to the commissioner of agriculture. This is what is causing the indigestion among Kentucky sportsmen.
Our current ag commissioner is a popular fellow and is widely perceived as an effective commissioner. He probably has more in common with Kentucky’s sportsmen just by nature of his position. But sportsmen are concerned about handing this much power to the Department of Agriculture for two main reasons: First, the Department of Agriculture oversees all captive-deer facilities in the commonwealth and sportsmen see these facilities as the major factor in the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Most sportsmen favor a ban on captive deer facilities but believe the Department of Agriculture to be supportive of such operations.
The second concern is the influence that some ag-issue lobbyists have with the Department of Agriculture that sportsmen fear could be detrimental to wildlife populations. Indeed, one would expect the Department of Agriculture to be focused on wildlife management that benefits farmers more than hunters. Crop damage from wildlife is expensive, so are critter to vehicle collisions.
Personally, I would think that wildlife agencies would be more antagonistic toward captive cervid facilities, of which there are over 120 in the commonwealth. But then all of the elk that have been relocated to Kentucky came from CWD-positive areas. It also concerns me that some of the agricultural organizations in the state consider wildlife as “pests” and work toward a goal of drastic reduction in wild populations.
But there again, the KDFWR has presided over years of boom-and-bust deer populations, while promoting the expansion of bear and elk programs. Having been a farmer myself, I am very aware of the balance that needs to exist between agricultural and sportsmen camps. Even in a more perfect world, that kind of balance is hard to achieve.
If the natural world has taught us anything, it is that power tends to be absolute. Give one critter an advantage over another, and the empowered critter will subordinate the other. Governments work in similar fashion. This legislation, like most legislation, has little to do with the issue or problem at hand, but has everything to do with which critter has the most power.
