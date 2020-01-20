CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Career win number 100 for Matt McMahon took an extra five minutes of game time to be decided but the Racers fought through adversity and came away winners over Southeast Missouri 96-91. With the win, they improve to 6-0 in conference play, but the Redhawks definitely gave them a scare, despite being winless in conference play.
“I thought they played with awesome effort and energy,” McMahon said of SEMO on the Froggy 103.7 postgame show. “They played extremely hard at both ends of the floor, but I’m proud of our guys. Obviously, we’d have loved to, when we got up 17, to not have that meltdown there and let them back in the game, but I’d much rather learn from a victory than a loss. So, I’m proud of the way our guys kept fighting and found a way to win it at the end.”
In crunch time, McMahon and his staff had to make some decisions. First, who would they put the ball in the hands of to score? Second, with enough time on the clock to get the ball back if the defense holds, do they foul or just play defense?
“We wanted to try and score and leave enough time where we didn’t have to foul, so we could get a stop,” McMahon said. “So we were able to attack the press quickly and got Tevin downhill and he got fouled with about 39.5 to go to cut it to two and we bounced back and forth, should we foul or not and we decided to try to get the stop. So, a two-point game there with 39 seconds to go and we got a shot clock violation. It couldn’t have gone any better. That wasn’t coaching. That was players getting it done at the defensive end.”
After the big stop, the Racers were still down by two and again they went to their guy Brown. He sliced his way into the lane and drew another foul. This time, with less than a second on the clock, the free throws were as pressure-packed as it gets. Although McMahon recalled another guy that may have had it just a little easier.
“TJ Sapp back in 2015 making three (free throws) to send it to overtime, Tevin had it easy. He only had to make two,” McMahon said.
Both Sapp and Brown came through in the clutch and sent the game to overtime. Brown finished the night with 29 points and was 14-19 from the free throw line.
Once the game reached overtime the Racers took control. With a total of 64 fouls called in the game, several players fouled out and for SEMO that meant they had no more size to battle down low. The Racers attacked the weakness but not until after Jaiveon Eaves started off the overtime with a three-point shot that gave him 13 points for the game.
“We had a great size advantage in overtime due to the foul trouble,” McMahon said. “It put us in some tough spots defensively having to guard so many perimeter-oriented players, but there was a big play by KJ to get the lead to five...then it seemed like free throw shooting contest and one of the longer overtime games of all time.”
Early in the game, there was another critical moment that bears some examination. For the second time this year, the Racers watched a big lead disappear. They got up by 17 points but watched that lead disappear over the course of about six minutes.
“It seemed like, to me, Tennessee Tech all over again,” McMahon said. “We build a nice lead there and we went out and did our own deal, and that isn’t going to work for our team. A lot of one-on-one play. A lot of poor decision making, that puts you in bad positions. Now you’re in transition defense, and I think they scored 15 points in transition off our bad turnovers and poor shot selection and that really hurt us there.”
Down the stretch, McMahon relied heavily on Brown, but he also relied on Anthony Smith. He recorded a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double and his true value came at the free throw line late.
“I’ll be interested to see how many fouls he drew for the game,” McMahon said. “I’d say it’s probably around 10 and then that ended up putting a guard on him down the stretch and I thought he did a really good job of taking advantage of the matchup. He made some big baskets for us and made some big free throws in the second half and overtime.”
Smith finished 6-7 from the line and helped push the Racers over the hump against SEMO. Now they look ahead to Belmont as they return home to the CFSB Center for the first time in two weeks for a nationally broadcast game on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.
