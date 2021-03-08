MURRAY — An incredible season for the Murray State women’s basketball team came to an end on Friday in the OVC tournament as Belmont pulled away late for the 67-49 win.
Less than 24 hours after completing a game that saw four players play 39 or more minutes, the Racers just ran out of gas against Belmont. In the fourth quarter, the Bruins outscored the Racers 26-12 and each basket made seemed to drain more and more energy out of the beleaguered Racers.
“We got tired and we just mentally shut down defensively,” Racers head coach Rechelle Turner said. “Our rotations were terrible. We left shooters open and they made those shots and shots weren’t falling on our end. It was an accumulation in that quarter (the fourth) of letting fatigue take over and that’s the definition of grit. You’ve got to fight through that. It’s something this basketball team has done all year, but the last 10 minutes we just couldn’t find a way.”
Early on the two teams were evenly matched. The Racers jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter and the Bruins fought back to take a one-point lead into halftime. It seemed like an epic battle was forthcoming in the second half, but about midway into the third quarter the first signs of fatigue started to show.
“Credit to Murray State,” Belmont Bruins head coach Bart Brooks said. “They came into the tournament shorthanded, missing a couple of really key players who had been instrumental in the season that they’d had, and Coach Turner does an unbelievable job with her program. Those kids compete, and all the credit in the world to those kids, they busted it and gave a lot of effort. They gave us fits for the first two and a half quarters of that game. It was as tight as it gets.”
Through the fatigue, the Racers battled and trailed by four headed to the fourth and final quarter. It was in this final 10 minutes that things fell apart. The defense failed to close out on shooters and baskets were hard to come by on the offensive end.
“They are very difficult to guard and they made one big shot after another,” Turner said. “We did everything we could do to contain Destinee (Wells) and we ended up leaving some other players open that burned us pretty good.”
One of the more notable adjustments that Belmont made that ultimately helped lead them to the win was their change on defense. In the previous two meetings, the Bruins utilized a zone defense exclusively, but in the opening half of the tournament game they elected to go with a man-to-man defense. With the game hanging in the balance, Brooks made the call to switch things up and go back to their zone defense. The Racers offense never fully adjusted and failed to convert on multiple trips.
“We didn’t attack it,” Turner said. “We played parallel to the basket. We just didn’t attack it. We didn’t get the ball inside, and when we did get it inside I didn’t feel like our big girls were attacking. We were just passive, and that’s one thing you can’t be, especially against their zone, because it’s extended...I think it was our lack of attacking their zone that cost us.”
Macey Turley and Katelyn Young, both first team All-OVC members, finished with 11 points each and Turley also had a team-high eight rebounds, tied with Manna Mensah. Alexis Burpo scored nine in the loss, while Hannah McKay pulled in seven rebounds to go along with four points. Lex Mayes added three points and Charlee Settle scored her first OVC tournament points with a runner in the final minute.
Despite the loss, the Racers program is headed in a positive direction. They plan to take this loss and learn from it, and hopefully turn that feeling into motivation to make a run next year.
“The steps that this program took this year is important to me,” Turner said. “I want them to remember this feeling, the disappointment, but also what it’s like to know that we have figured out what it takes to win games. We’ve got a lot of kids coming back and we’ve just got to focus on getting better each and every day.”
