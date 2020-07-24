OVC announces changes to fall schedule

MURRAY — A major announcement from the Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents was made on Wednesday following a meeting to discuss plans for the fall sports season.
The official announcement stated:
“The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents has reiterated its intention for the conference to commence competition this fall if the facts surrounding the pandemic support it. The Board agreed to postpone the start of competition in fall Olympic sports until Sept. 17 and to conduct conference-only competition in women’s soccer and volleyball. This decision does not include football at this time due to existing contractual matters.
“Pursuant to this decision, the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 17, as will the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball. The board will continue to vigilantly monitor the situation to ensure the conference’s plans are supported by current medical evidence and guidance.
“The delay will provide each campus additional time to prepare for the seasons under new health guidelines, to stagger the start of seasons and for institutions to experience the impact of having the student body return to campus.
“Furthermore, the competitive schedules for winter and spring sports are expected to remain unchanged.
“Upon their return to campus, teams will have the opportunity to train and practice under the approved safety protocols established in partnership with the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines, each institution and local public health experts.”
Murray State has held the release of the volleyball and soccer schedules in preparation for this potential outcome. Typically, the volleyball team plays multiple tournaments out-of-state in preparation of the conference schedule but this year will be much different. Similarly, the soccer team has increased their out-of-conference schedule the last couple of years to prep for their conference schedule.
Further announcements regarding the football schedule are anticipated to come to light Wednesday, July 29 after the next OVC Board of Presidents meeting.
