MURRAY — Monday morning brought devastating news for Murray State athletes that hoped to get the opportunity to play their respective sports this spring semester.
The Ohio Valley Conference released the following statement which changed the status of the spring sports season from suspended to canceled.:
“The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced effective immediately the cancellation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.
The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.”
With the newest update, the athletes for track softball, baseball, tennis and golf, will all await a decision by the NCAA on whether or not they will be granted an extra year of eligibility.
Each of the spring sports had already begun their season. The softball team was 12-10 on the year and were preparing to play their first game at home when the initial suspension of play came down.
As for the baseball team, they were sitting at 10-7 and were 2-1 in conference play after winning a series over Austin Peay on the road. They were set to play Eastern Illinois in a home series last weekend.
The track and field team were getting ready to host a home meet, the Margaret Simmons Invite, last weekend as well. It was going to be their first outdoor meet of the year.
For the men’s golf team, they were eight matches into the season and were finding a rhythm with several different golfers carding the top team score each event. Austin Knight had a ninth place overall finish in their last match prior to the shutdown.
The women’s golf team was just six matches into their regular season and were looking very much like they could compete for another OVC title. Senior Raeysha Surendran was on a roll and the Racers had four more matches to fine tune things prior to competing in the OVC Championship, which was set to take place April 19-21.
Lastly, the women’s tennis team, which was 8-5 on the year, was prepared to open conference play against Tennessee State last Friday. Now, they will have to wait for next season after being preseason ranked number two in the conference and boasting two of the OVC’s top 10 players.
As the wait begins for sports, goracers.com lists the next sporting event for Murray State University as the football regular season opener on September 5, at Georgia State.
