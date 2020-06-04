BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference concluded its 2020 Spring Meetings last Friday. The meetings were held virtually for the first time in league history.
“While the agenda was different than the usual spring meetings, the meetings were critically important and impactful,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As a membership, it was essential that we spent time together examining the myriad of issues we are facing relative to the resocialization of intercollegiate athletics. Although it is too early to formally announce plans for the fall given the evolving nature of the pandemic, it is never too early to prepare so we can act quickly when the time is appropriate.”
During its meetings, the OVC Board of Presidents unanimously adopted a statement on its intention to compete in intercollegiate athletics this coming academic year. The statement reads:
“The Ohio Valley Conference has the intention to compete in intercollegiate athletics this fall while being committed to providing safe environments for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans in which to engage. The OVC is aware of the unpredictable and fluid nature of this pandemic and will respond accordingly.”
As part of the annual budget process, the council and board identified a series of financial efficiencies, but given the evolving nature of the issues surrounding the pandemic, determined to continue evaluating the conference’s financial strategies over the next month to ensure they appropriately address the situation. Accordingly, any potential impacts to 2020-21 OVC Championships will be announced at a later date.
Spring Meeting attendees heard from Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president for championships, Lydia Bell, NCAA associate director of research, Kevin Lennon, NCAA vice president of Division I, Brian Hainline, NCAA senior vice president and chief medical officer and Dan Margulis, senior director of programming and acquisition at ESPN. The group also heard from OVC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) members Amani Taylor (Tennessee State) and Jocelyne Mendoza (Eastern Illinois) regarding issues impacting student-athletes.
In 2018 the OVC governance structure was reorganized to allow more collaboration and engagement among the membership, enhanced efficiencies and the development of a more strategic agenda. That structure includes four cabinets: (1) Student-Athlete Experience and Academics, (2) Competition, (3) Championships and (4) Governance and Administration, with each cabinet including directors of athletics, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes. Cabinet assignments were scheduled to rotate every two years, but the initial rotation was delayed for now to keep cabinets together as they work through important issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to competition.
The OVC Board of Presidents approved an extension to Commissioner DeBauche’s contract which is now a five-year rolling contract that runs from the 2025-26 academic year. DeBauche was named the seventh full-time OVC Commissioner on July 29, 2009.
It was also announced that next year’s Chair of the Board of Presidents will be Dr. Philip Oldham of Tennessee Tech University, while the Chair of the Council of Directors of Athletics for 2020-21 with be University of Tennessee at Martin Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin.
In a typical year, the week would have concluded with the annual Honors Brunch where 2019-20 award winners would have been recognized. Normally included in that would have been the induction of individuals into the OVC Hall of Fame. An announcement on this year’s Hall of Fame class and how they will be honored will be made in the coming weeks.
