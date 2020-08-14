NASHVILLE— As the night came to an end Thursday, just one FCS conference remained with the potential of having a fall sports season.
“The OVC Board of Presidents met this evening and have decided to reconvene tomorrow to continue their discussion,” assistant commissioner for strategic communications Kyle Schwartz said in an email.
The expectation by many was that an announcement would be made that coincided with the decision made by every other FCS conference that canceled the fall sports seasons and moved them to the spring.
Murray State will continue to wade through the murky waters as they wait for the final word from their conference leaders. So far, the football team has practiced for two full weeks and appears to have a good handle on the safety guidelines that are in place.
Some FCS conferences have decided to cancel conference play but allowed the option for teams in their league to play some non-conference games if they so choose. This could be a route followed by the OVC as well. For the Murray State football team, they would have to scramble to get a schedule put together because two of their non-conference opponents are already off the table. Tarleton State announced the cancellation of their fall sports as an independent school. Also, the game against Louisville is lost due to ACC regulations that will allow for just one non-conference game and the Cardinals have already announced that they plan to play Western Kentucky.
After the Louisville announcement, Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal said, “football scheduling is a continuous and fluid conversation. We will announce relevant updates at a future date.”
For now, the teams inside the OVC wait patiently to hear what the Board of Presidents will decide in regards to the fall season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.