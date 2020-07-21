OVC football season plans still undecided

NASHVILLE — In lieu of the OVC media day that was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed, OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche held a virtual meeting with media to discuss plans for the upcoming seasons and provide a status report of sorts.
While the season remains up in the air, the hope is that the conference can deliver some semblance of a season, both for student-athletes and fans.
“I know there are so many fans that really love this conference and would be absolutely delighted to see the football season kick off in a few weeks,” DeBauche said.
In June, the OVC Board of Presidents released a statement stating it was the intention of the conference to “play sports and to have championships in the fall, if the medical science supported it.”
“That certainly is our plan,” Debauche said. “Nothing has changed since that point in time, and we have worked as a staff and a membership to put plans in place to start this season, mindful of the backdrop of the pandemic.”
Still, the final decision on a season and what that may look like has not been made. There’s a chance that the season could see only conference games, or see teams play their full schedule if their out of conference opponents deem it possible. Items such as these will be discussed Wednesday when the OVC Board of Presidents holds a meeting to make some decisions about what the season will look like moving forward. They will have a second meeting the following Wednesday as well.
“While I can’t say for certain we will have our final decision next Wednesday, I do feel confident that we will have a better sense of direction,” DeBauche said. “The purpose of this Wednesday’s call is to provide an update to all national dialogue and the ongoing conversations with our athletics directors. The presidents are scheduled to meet again the following Wednesday and at that time I think we will be in a position to make some decisions relative to the conference schedule and football season in general.”
Concerns surrounding the safety of student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic are being heavily considered as the conference looks to come up with a concrete plan.
“While there are certainly more questions than answers to some of this, what I do know is that if we can play safely, we will,” DeBauche said. “And if there’s a way to provide an opportunity (for student-athletes), that’s really important to us in this conference.”
While the main focus of the meeting on Monday was football, there was some indication that the upcoming meetings amongst the board of presidents will include all fall sports.
“The focus has been on whether we can start this fall season in a safe way for all of our student-athletes, and we are talking about football today, but it really is all of our fall sports,” DeBauche said.
The idea of a conference only season has been floated out into the conversation as it would eliminate some of the earlier games and a lot of contact with team from other conferences which could increase the risk of exposure to the virus. With that said, the current desire for the OVC would be to be able to play all games if possible.
“In the case of football, those early games, the non-conference games, have a great deal of value, so if there is a way to safely play those games, many in our membership would like to see that happen,” DeBauche said. “At this stage, the focus has been on trying to preserve some level of non-conference play so we can get to the point of conference competition. As we look through it, there’s a possibility of a conference-only model that we will consider.”
The conference is following guidelines passed down from the NCAA that are “designed to inform schools in responding appropriately based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of returning college athletes’ health and well-being. Many sports require close, personal contact and require specially crafted guidelines.”
Some of those guidelines include daily self-health checks, use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics, testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports and member schools adhering to public health standards set by their local communities.
“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sports will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” said Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, in a statement regarding safety measures. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”
“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships, it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert in the media release. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data points in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
While nothing has come down from the NCAA that has officially put a stop to any seasons or championships, there is still the possibility that something could change. As the OVC prepares to make some decisions of their own, the NCAA could overrule that with a decision of its own.
“These decisions are hard and they are hard because we want to do the right thing for our student-athletes, and we know they want to play,” DaBauche said. “We need to ensure they are playing in a safe environment before any final decisions can be made.”
Right now, several conference have already made decisions in regards to what they will do. The Colonial Athletic Association has already suspended their fall season for football and will look to play in the spring. Every conference is faced with making the tough calls and they are leaning on each other for advice.
“The football conferences are working together, but we will make independent decisions, led by our presidents and chancellors and other leaders within the league,” DeBauche said.
The biggest key for the OVC is the safety of the athletes. If a season can go off without a hitch and the safety of athletes can be assured, then the OVC will have a season. One thing that will help provide a little bit of trust is that each and every athlete will undergo testing, per the NCAA guidelines, and will take to the field to play against other athletes that they know have been tested as well.
“When OVC institutions play OVC institutions, there is an understanding and an acknowledgment that everybody participating has not only been tested, but screened through the process,” DeBauche said. “The focus of our membership has been that when a student athlete from one OVC institution steps off a bus to play another opponent within this league, that you can feel confident they have been held to the same standards (of testing).”
As for attendance guidelines, the OVC currently has no plans to create a league-wide statute, and will allow individual universities to make decisions based on local health guidelines and what they feel most comfortable doing in their area.
