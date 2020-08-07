BRENTWOOD, TN — A record 1,625 student-athletes have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
That marks the single-largest total in League history, surpassing the mark of 1,384 honorees set a year ago, and marks the fourth time in five years the league has established a new record.
To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sport athletes who were eligible and met the GPA requirements, but saw their seasons cancelled (therefore not using a season of competition) received the award. Additionally, student-athletes who had pass/fail courses listed on their transcript were also made eligible so long as the institutional GPAs are calculated according to institutional policy.
Those numbers included 39 student-athletes who compete in non-OVC championship sports that do not compete in another conference (i.e. Southeast Missouri gymnastics, UT Martin equestrian) and 207 student-athletes who were recipients in multiple sports (and counted just once in the final total).
Over the past 10 years the OVC has honored over 12,000 student-athletes with the Commissioner’s Honor Roll award.
It was also announced that a record 286 Ohio Valley Conference student-athletes have earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2019-20 academic year.
The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2019-20 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average.
Of the 286 award winners, 49 were awarded Academic Medals of Honor for multiple sports (and counted just once in the final recipients list).
The 286 recipients are the most in a single academic year in the history of the award, smashing the previous record of 275 honorees in 2018-19. Over the past five years there have been 1,271 student-athletes earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.