OVC moves conference play to the spring

MURRAY — “Coronavirus is the enemy.”
That was the opening message new Racers head football coach Dean Hood had for his players as they prepared to start practice in person two weeks ago. Now, that enemy has seemingly won as the Ohio Valley Conference has canceled conference play for fall sports for this year.
The media release stated that, “fall competition and championships in the sports of football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be postponed due to the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision also includes the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis as well as the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.”
Following in the footsteps of many FCS conference before them, the OVC elected to cancel conference competition with plans to play fall sports in the spring. However, the board did allow for up to four non-conference games to be played this fall in football if certain criteria can be met.
“OVC football-playing institutions that are able to demonstrate a team’s willingness and readiness to compete based on the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition and the NCAA’s mental health guidance are approved to play up to four non-conference scheduled games,” the release said.
The decision came as no surprise after the majority of FCS football teams had already made similar decisions prior to the OVC’s announcement. Just a day prior to the decision from the OVC Board of presidents was announced, the Southland Conference decided that they would not be holding any conference games, but would also allow non-conference play for any team that wished to do so.
“Our hearts go out to our fall sport student-athletes who work incredibly hard to represent Murray State University both regionally and nationally,” Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “The conference decision does not represent the end of our journey. In close coordination with federal, state, OVC and local health officials we are focused on a pathway toward resuming fall sport competition in the spring and working to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.”
By the time the OVC announced their intent, they were the only conference in the FCS that hadn’t already made a decision about fall sports.
“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the conference’s fall sports to the spring, said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner. With the focus on student-athletes, the conference leaders made this value-based decision with a commitment to continue to monitor the evolving situation and to strive to establish meaningful competitive opportunities in the spring for our fall sport student-athletes.
“While we understand there are many student-athletes, families, and communities that are disappointed by the lack of conference competition this fall, and we deeply share that disappointment; it is the OVC’s ardent intention to ensure seasons postponed are not seasons canceled if the facts support it. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their resilience during these trying times, our staff and administrators for all their hard work and planning over the past five months, and the presidents and chancellors for their strong and principled leadership over this outstanding conference.”
As for the NCAA, president Mark Emmert said that fall championships would not take place this year and that winter and spring championships will take priority, but his staff will work diligently to maneuver things to allow for all sports to have a championship during the spring. Even if that means smaller tournament pools and pre-designated sites.
“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “The Board of Governors also said, ‘If you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, then you can’t have a legitimate championship.’ So, we can’t, in any Division I NCAA championship sport, which is everything except FBS football. Sadly that’s going to be the case this fall. Full stop.”
Fall sports teams at Murray State have had their fair share of NCAA trips in the last five years with the soccer and volleyball teams leading the way. Now, those NCAA hopes will have to wait until the spring.
“While disappointing globally for our industry, regionally for our league and locally for Murray State University, the decision reflects our steadfast commitment to student-athlete safety and well-being,” Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal said. For our department, in coordination with the NCAA & OVC, our work continues. Student-athletes will advance their development while our coaches, staff and administration work diligently to support and lead those efforts. On behalf of our department, thank you to those who generously support our programs and the young people who develop within them. Your generosity fuels athletics’ mission to develop students, persons, players and professionals…’The Racer Way’.”
The plans to play scheduled winter and spring sports remains unaffected at this time.
