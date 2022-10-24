MAYFIELD — Against a strong Owensboro Middle team, Murray Middle found itself only about 12 minutes from the Southwest Kentucky Middle School football title Saturday.

Quarterback Daven Hood’s 40-yard scoring run had opened the third quarter and given the Tigers a six-point lead at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield. Along with a title, an undefeated season was now in reach. If only the Tigers could keep doing what they had been able to do all season — play solid defense and control the ball.