MAYFIELD — Against a strong Owensboro Middle team, Murray Middle found itself only about 12 minutes from the Southwest Kentucky Middle School football title Saturday.
Quarterback Daven Hood’s 40-yard scoring run had opened the third quarter and given the Tigers a six-point lead at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield. Along with a title, an undefeated season was now in reach. If only the Tigers could keep doing what they had been able to do all season — play solid defense and control the ball.
However, a very physical Red Devil squad had something to say about that. Actually, it had A LOT to say about that.
Owensboro responded immediately, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to take the lead and set the tone for the rest of the way as the Red Devils pulled away to a 24-6 win that ended the Tigers’ season with a sparkling 11-1 record.
“Those kids gave me everything they had. I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Murray Middle Head Coach Hugo Hernandez, who said that something his team had battled during the playoffs finally seemed to prevail — attrition. “We were hurt coming into this game (with one key player out and several others anything but 100% health wise) and we had several tough games coming into this. We had played two (Kentucky high school) 5A teams (McCracken County and Graves County) and Mayfield (in a dramatic rematch a week earlier at War Memorial) and I would say that our side of the bracket was more physical by far.
“Four games in two weeks is a lot and they finally just wore us down.”
Hernandez said the Red Devils’ main reputation was for trying to have their fastest ballcarriers get to the edge and use their speed for big gains on the outside. However, that was not the case in the second half as they used raw power to finally collapse the tough Tiger defense.
He said it was off-tackle plays on the inside that caused his team the most trouble.
“We did a good job on the edge,” Hernandez said. “They found something (on the inside) and our kids just could not adjust.”
After the Red Devils (11-1) took the lead, Murray Middle still had a chance to contend. However, that took a big hit when Owensboro Middle opted for an onside kick and recovered it. As the end of the quarter approached, the Red Devils ended a bruising drive with their second touchdown to go up 16-6.
The Tigers did move the ball on their next possession, but it stalled in Red Devil territory. Owensboro then put the game away with another long drive.
“Our kids were just exhausted at that point,” Hernandez said, returning to the onside kick. “That was where the momentum really turned, and we just never could get it back.”
