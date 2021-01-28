MURRAY — Following a four-year career at Murray State, former Racer women’s soccer standout Karsyn Hasch has signed a professional contract with Portugal’s Boavista FC as her dream of playing at the next level became a reality on Friday morning.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity with Boavista FC and just being able to play again after COVID had affected other opportunities,” Hasch said. “I can’t wait to start this adventure with a wonderful group of women.”
Boavista FC, located in Porto, Portugal, competes in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino, also known as Liga BPI - the top tier of women’s professional soccer in Portugal.
A defender for the Racers from 2016-2019, Hasch was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection that also earned a place on the OVC’s All-Tournament Team in both 2018 and 2019. The Temecula, California native was an integral part of an MSU squad that won three-straight OVC titles and a pair of trips to the NCAA tournament during her career. She tallied three assists and a goal during her time at Murray State, and is fifth in program history in career minutes played - logging 5,756 minutes in a Racer uniform.
“I’m very happy for Karsyn,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge. “She has worked incredibly hard to get to the pro level. She has fought back from injuries and really pushed herself to make her dreams of playing professionally come true. Karsyn left her mark on the Murray State soccer program during her time here, and I know she will do the same at the pro level – excited to follow her journey.”
Hasch becomes the second former Racer soccer star to join the professional ranks in recent months after Miyah Watford inked a deal with Iceland’s IBV last March.
Former Murray State women’s soccer standout Caroline Ashton recently signed a professional contract with newly-established Racing Power FC based in Portugal that competes in the Campeonato Nacional III Divisao – the third tier of Portuguese women’s soccer.
“I’m really happy for Caroline,” Lodge said. “Her senior season didn’t end the way she wanted, but she worked hard to get back to her best and reach her goals. She will do great things in her pro career, and I can’t wait to follow along.”
Ashton appeared in 70 matches while logging 3,994 minutes over her four-year career at Murray State from 2015-18 that featured four OVC titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances. The Fishers, Indiana native tallied three goals and three assists in a Racer uniform and was also named to the 2017 OVC All-Tournament Team.
She is the second former Racer to head to Portugal to pursue a professional career in recent weeks after Karsyn Hasch signed with Boavista on Jan. 8.
