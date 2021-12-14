MURRAY — In a few days, two local middle school football players will head to Florida to play for a national championship.
Caleb Collins, who played running back and cornerback this season at Calloway County Middle School, and Triston Dennis, a running back/defensive back at Murray Middle, are teammates for the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Team Kentucky that is competing in the Football University National Championships.
Team Kentucky, which consists of outstanding players from throughout the commonwealth, is scheduled to next take the field this weekend against a team from football-rich Dallas, Texas at Naples, Florida. Collins and Dennis, both of whom are seventh graders at their respective schools, earned the opportunity to play for Team Kentucky during an October tryout camp at Nicholasville.
“This is something that doesn’t happen very often,” said Calloway Middle Head Coach Josh Smith, who said he can recall only a handful of times that local players have been able to be part of this program. “I want to say that the last time was in either 2012 or ’13. It’s definitely been a minute and it certainly didn’t happen with two players going at the same time from here.
“I want to say we’ve had maybe three all-time. It’s a huge honor, and it’s not just about these guys representing Calloway or Murray, they’re representing the game of football for their entire community.”
Murray Middle Head Coach Hugo Hernandez said, to his knowledge, both players are earning playing time on the defensive side of the ball and have contributed to Team Kentucky’s run so far through the event. Back in November, Team Kentucky buried Team Indiana by a score of 48-0. The following day, Team Kentucky whitewashed Missouri/Kansas by a 34-0 score.
Hernandez said he remembers Collins from the Murray-Calloway matchup during the season.
“The interesting thing was that they both played up,” Hernandez said of how Collins and Dennis, though seventh graders, both played at the eighth-grade level. “Caleb was a good runner for them and Triston played linebacker for us and was a key member of our defense. I’m super excited for both of them.
“From what I’ve heard, they’re both being used as outside linebackers. I don’t have any stats for them, but it sounds like they’ve been contributing and getting some tackles, so they’ve played well.”
Hernandez said that, while football may not be considered as big a sport as basketball in the Bluegrass State, this program is proof that it can run with the big boys of the nation.
“Last year, the eighth graders of the state lost in the national championship game, so we’ve done really well in this before,” Hernandez said.
“And if you look at this (Football University’s) history, you’ll see that it’s been around for a while. They’ve always run great programs and there are NFL names that you see who came through their camps and competitions,” Smith said.
More recent Football University alums to play in the NFL include current Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Hernandez said other Murray Middle players participated in the Nicholasville camp during what was referred to as All-Star Weekend. These included Owen Howell, Brendan Curd, Gage Chapman and Colin Winters. They are all seventh-grade players, while sixth graders Gage Keeling and Ryan Walls were named to Kentucky All-Star team that won one game.
Hernandez said the Team Kentucky team that will play in Naples features about 40 players.
