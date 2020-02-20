MURRAY — Earlier this year, the Eastern Illinois Panthers came the closest of any team this season of beating the Murray State Racers at home. It was a 73-70 win for the Racers, but the message they received was loud and clear — the Panthers were not a team to be overlooked.
It was the first time all year that the Racers were manhandled in the paint, with the Panthers pulling in 22 offensive rebounds, and scoring 44 points in the paint.
“They kicked our butt,” McMahon said. “They kicked our butt physically. They dominated the glass. They dominated the paint. They dominated second chance opportunities. Fortunately, our defense was good enough to win, but I think they have a very good team.”
As McMahon said, the defense was what gave the Racers a chance to get the win that night as they were able to hold the Panthers to 28-71 shooting. Good thing too, because the shot discrepancy was 71 shots for the Panthers, to just 48 for the Racers. The other half of that winning formula was that the Racers were an efficient 24-48 for 50% from the floor.
Now, just shy of a month later, the Racers will face that same team that took them to the brink and it won’t be in the friendly confines of the CFSB Center.
Every game from this point on has big stakes with Austin Peay keeping pace game in and game out for the OVC regular season championship. Last year around this time the Racers were carrying wrestling championship belts around because it was championship time. Now, even though the belts aren’t out, the mindset is the same — win now or lose the regular season title.
“I think we know what’s on the line and the implications of every game and where everyone else is positioned,” McMahon said. “So we’ve just got to stay focused on ourselves…We still have a lot of getting better to do. I saw a lot of improvement in our team this past weekend in both games and I want to see that continue as we go on the road to Illinois.”
Defensively the key players to slow down from EIU are Josiah Wallace, who scored 24 points on 22 shots last time around, and Mack Smith, who was limited to 10 points thanks to a stellar effort against him at the three-point line.
One thing that will be different in this game is the impact that Chico Carter can provide. He missed the previous meeting and has shown what kind of player he can be at the guard position coming off of the bench this year.
“I thought he played fantastic on Saturday,” McMahon said. “he shot the ball with a lot of confidence. he provides ball handling and passing, decision making and strength at the point guard position and he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do.”
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight and can be viewed on ESPN+ or listened to on Froggy 103.7 FM.
