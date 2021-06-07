Parks program coordinator gets parents up to speed on youth baseball, softball

MURRAY – Jake Willis, program coordinator for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, updated parents last week on some of the goings-on at the parks regarding youth sports at the halfway point of the season.
Rookie Baseball
“In Rookie League, we have a couple of teams that started the season strong,” Willis said. “The Marlins have come out each night and proved themselves. I can only imagine how the other coaches feel when they see they are facing the Marlins. However, the Yankees are just as powerful a team. Like the Marlins, the Yankees are currently sitting on an undefeated record of 5-0-0. Could the tournament be a remake of the 2003 MLB World Series?
“With a tough schedule, the Cubs and Red Sox have shown they are not backing down. With records of 2-3-0, both teams show promise as they head into the last weeks of the regular season. At the bottom of the standings are the Indians and Nationals.”
Willis said fans should look for the Indians and Nationals to make improvements in their last games, adding that the Nationals “have a chance to send a message to the entire league with next week’s game against the #1 Marlins.”
Minor League
Willis said the Minor League currently features a battle for the top spot between the Indians and the Astros.
“This is the first year of pitching for these players, but we have seen a couple of shutouts,” Willis said. “Teams will have to kick it into overdrive once the tournament begins. We may see a comeback for the ages from the Phillies or Dodgers.”
Major League
“In Major League, all teams are pretty much evenly matched,” Willis said. “Morrow’s Blue Jays are currently first in the standings with a record of 2-1-0. The Royals are not far behind the Blue Jays, sitting right now with a .500 winning percentage. The Royals have lost only two games by a total of three runs, so look for them to get serious in their remaining three regular season games. Pirates are in third in the standings with a record of 2-2-1. With strong pitching performances from Bryce Barnes and Liam Sykes, the Pirates may be a force to be reckoned with once the tournament begins.”
Rookie Softball
Willis said the Farr’s Tigers (Auburn) have proven themselves to be a fierce group of girls.
“With a record of 4-1-1, they mean business,” he said. “Look for them to extend their three-game winning streak next week as they face off against the Aggies. Speaking of which, Houk’s Aggies are sitting on a 1-2-2 record. Teams are so evenly matched, and it shows. Aggies have tied with both the Tigers (Auburn and LSU). When the tournament begins, I expect the Aggies to make a statement...no tie ballgames during the tournament.
“In third place we have Ryan’s Tigers (LSU) who are sitting on a 1-3-1 record. With close games under their belt, this team understands what is needed for them to win. Like the other two teams, they’ve got the defense, the offense and the coaching staff to take them all the way.”
Junior Softball
“In Junior Softball, the Sun Devils have taken a comfortable lead in the standings, sitting on a 3-0-0 record,” Willis said. “All three wins have been from shutouts. With a powerful start to the season, I expect the Sun Devils to continue their hot streak. In second place thus far are the Tigers. The Tigers currently have a 1-2-1 record. The Tigers have a chance to catch up to the Sun Devils with four games remaining in the regular season.
“In third place, we have the Yellowjackets. With most of the regular season games still to be played, the Yellowjackets may come out swinging for the fences. Look for them to surprise everyone once the season begins to close down.”
