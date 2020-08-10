ORLANDO — Former Murray State basketball star Cam Payne has found a new home in Phoenix with the Suns and has made quite the impact inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.
The journeyman was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 and since then has played for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Suns. In his career he has been a 40% three-point shooter and that has led him to play a big role with the Suns as they attempt to climb the standings inside the bubble.
It was just over a month ago that the Suns took a chance on Payne and signed him to a two-year deal. Fresh off a stint in China and then a run with the G League Texas Legends, Payne showed a little bit of what he could do and the Suns needed someone like him to become their backup point guard. Little did they know that he would be shot of energy that turned the team around.
“The opportunity means a lot,” Payne said. “I kind of feel like this may be the last opportunity, so I’ve got to make the most of it. I’ve got to really show guys that I can be a part of this league, and not being in the NBA is what drove me. So, I’m trying to do whatever I can to fight my way or claw my way back into this league.”
A great example of his impact since joining the Suns came during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne was tasked with guarding Kawhi Leonard in the closing minute of the first quarter with a slim lead and he came away with a steal and a fast break layup to extend the margin. Since play began inside the bubble, Payne is averaging over 10 points, three rebounds and two assists per game. Not to mention that he is shooting nearly 50% from the field and the Suns started 4-0 with wins over the Dallas Mavericks, the Washington Wizards, the Clippers and the Indiana Pacers.
“It’s big for this group of guys that we have and it just shows that we worked through quarantine,” Payne said. “Even when we got here to the bubble, we were working as hard as we could and it’s showing on the court. We’ve just got to keep it up.”
With three games left to play, the Suns have moved within two games of a playoff spot. The way they are playing right now should give the Grizzlies and the Blazer cause for concern because it’s their playoff spot on the line. The remaining games on the Suns schedule are against the Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Mavericks.
