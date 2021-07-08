PHOENIX, Ariz. — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals tonight with a 118-108 win over Milwaukee.
It was a fairly quiet night for Payne, a reserve guard for the Suns. Payne played only 10 minutes tonight, scoring two points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. In Tuesday's Game 1 win, Payne played a key role in the Suns holding off the Bucks as he scored seven of his 10 points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Tonight, it was former Kentucky star Devin Booker leading the charge, scoring a team-high 31 points to pace the Suns. Starting forward Mikel Bridges, though, may have been just as valuable, scoring 27 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 42 points as he also grabbed 12 rebounds.
This game was similar to Tuesday as the Bucks tried to mount a fourth-quarter comeback after trailing big in the third quarter. Tonight, the Suns led by as many as 15 points before the Bucks trimmed the lead to as little as five points with about nine minutes to go. From there, it was Booker hitting a pair of 3-pointers to stop the surge as the Suns pushed the lead back to as many as 13 before settling for the final margin.
Now, the scene shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Sunday night. All games are being shown on ABC.
