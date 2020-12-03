MURRAY — An extra year of eligibility is allowing Ryan Perkins to finish his baseball career as a Racer and earn his master’s degree.
In the spring of 2020, when Murray State baseball senior Perkins saw the season canceled after only 17 games due to the pandemic, he was devastated. To make matters worse, it was still unknown if the NCAA would grant an extra year of eligibility to allow Perkins and the rest of his senior teammates to finish the job they started.
The good news is that Perkins and his teammates did get that year back and now have an opportunity to finish their MSU careers.
In the meantime, between fall workouts to get ready for the spring 2021 season, Perkins is using his extra year to earn his master’s degree in mass communications.
“Having another year to play baseball and get my degree, it’s allowing me to open a lot more doors with baseball and with my future career,” says Perkins, who earned his undergrad degree in advertising.
Once his baseball career finishes, Perkins wants to use his degrees to go into sales.
No stranger to being a leader, Perkins, a three-year captain, faces extra challenges this season, getting to know new teammates through a computer screen due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think the guys are really starting get to know each other and get a feel for everyone on the team. With all the returners we have, we have a good chance of putting something special together.”
He says his goal is the same as it was when he came out of Francis Howell High School in St. Charles, Missouri, to win an OVC Championship.
Perkins came to Murray State in the fall of 2016, following an exceptional high school career. He was a two-time First-Team All-State and All-Metro selection and was twice selected to the Louisville Slugger High School All-American Team. He also won two state titles and was the seventh-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri, according to PBR.
He added OVC All-Freshman Team and Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News accolades during his freshman campaign.
In his fifth year, Perkins has been a fixture in a Racers uniform, playing in 183 games in his career so far. Baseball is set to begin again in the spring and Perkins is ready to play.
“I’m looking forward to playing. You can really say you can not take things for granted now. I just want to play and get a lot of wins this year.”
