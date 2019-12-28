MURRAY — It was an easy night for the Racers as the men and women squared off with NAIA opponent Cumberland (TN) in the CFSB Center and each game was pretty much over from the start.
The women had 10 players score and ran away with a 33-point win, 93-60. Macey Turley (12), Reagan Blackburn (12), Laci Hawthorne (13), and Cekeya Mack (13) all scored in double digits and Sarah Sutton made a late appearance to score seven points in under four minutes of play.
For the men, they were lead in scoring by Tevin Brown (24) on a night where his three-point shot was falling as he went 6-9 from the arc. He also added eight rebounds which tied Demond Robinson for the team lead. Robinson was also very good from the floor shooting 6-10 and scoring 16 points. The only other double-digit scorer on the night was Anthony Smith (15) as the Racers dominated in the paint with 40 points to eight for the Phoenix.
Neither game was ever in doubt, but the competition level wasn’t why the game was scheduled. Head coach of the women’s team Rechelle Turner said the most important thing was to get some game action in after the holidays.
“Mostly we just needed to get up and down the floor, to be honest,” Turner said. “When I scheduled this it was because we were going to go from the 20th to the 2nd, that’s a long stretch without having to get game prepped mentally, physically, scout, and those types of things. So, as much as anything just wanted them to get up and down the floor, work on a few things, but tonight was more about us and trying to gain confidence.”
Head coach of the men’s team Matt McMahon echoed those sentiments.
“I think it is important,” McMahon said. “We’ve got some guys playing some different roles right now, so there’s nothing like actual game experience. So, it was good to get back out there and see if we can improve upon some things.”
