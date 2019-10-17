MURRAY — Last week, the Lakers essentially clinched a spot in the playoffs, but this week they will face a test against a team they could very well face in the first round.
The Maroons of Madisonville North Hopkins are currently ranked fifth in Class 4A in the state and have just one loss this year on a Hail Mary by Logan County with time expiring. They have been dominant because of their size and style of play, which features a running back that is currently third in the nation in total rushing yards at 1870 on just 186 carries. Jeriah Hightower has also shown a nose for the end zone with 20 TDs through eight games.
“Madisonville is obviously a very good football team,” head coach Chris Champion said. “They are solid in the trenches. They’ve got big offensive linemen and they’ve got one of the best running backs in the state right now.”
When they take the field Friday night, best friends Champion and the opposing coach Jay Burgett will be reunited. They stay in touch throughout the year and Champion said they have a good knowledge of what each other wants to do in the game.
“We talk every week and multiple times throughout the week and we are friends before we are coaches against each other,” Champion said. “We do as much as we can to help each other out even though we are district competitors. I know going into this game what Jay wants to do and it’s what he wants to do every game since he’s been a head coach. He wants to establish a run game early and get his number one back 200 rushing yards and he likes to dominate a game physically. He’s not afraid to load up the box defensively and play man coverage on the outside. So in those aspects, I know exactly what he’ll do, because he’s had the same attitude since high school. He wants to line up and hit people in the face.”
In a game against an opponent as big and physical as the Maroons, the Lakers have their work cut out for them, but the number one thing they have to focus on is themselves.
“We are going to continue to find our identity again with those guys,” Champion said. “And just control what we can control. We’ve got to get a lot better on penalties…defensively we’ve got to continue to defend against the run, but also clean up our pass defense just a little bit…and see if we can rise to this challenge. Madisonville is at the top of the state and in our district and we’ve got to be able to compete with those guys in all aspects of the game.”
Champion and his staff reiterated the difference in the team from last week and the team this week that will line up across from them on Friday night in a film session early in the week.
“If we’re going to compete with this team, then this has to be the best game technically that we’ve ever played,” Champion said. “We spent some time in the film room showing our defensive lineman like, ‘Look you were able to do this against Hopkins County Central, but if you do this against Madisonville then you’re probably going to get put on your back five yards down the field,’ so we’ve got to work the fundamentals. Playing with a lower center of gravity, defensive linemen playing underneath shoulder pads, using our quickness and speed, because the matter of the fact is we are not going to line up and push those guys around. They outweigh us across the board.”
The Lakers are hosting the Maroons at Jack D. Rose Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for the final home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.