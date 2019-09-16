MOBILE, AL — The Murray State women’s golf squad and freshman Ana Garcia Picchi each came home with a seventh place finish at USA Intercollegiate, hosted by South Alabama at Magnolia Golf Club (Crossings Course) in Mobile.
The Racers posted scores of 294-297-291=882 in the 2019-20 season opener. MSU outplayed Grand Canyon (887), Georgia State (888) and Louisiana-Monroe (893) and finished just behind Arkansas State (881) and Troy (875). The Racers led the field of 16 teams in pars with 179 and scoring on the par-5 holes with a stroke average of 4.75.
Out of Seville, Spain, Ana Garcia Picci was playing her first collegiate event for the Racers. She played the final round in 1-under-par 71 with three birdies. Her consistency produced a top-10 finish on scores of 73-71-71=215.
Other MSU scores and finishes included Rayshya Surendran in 17th place with a 220 and Payton Carter in 44th place with a 225. Eliza Kho and Sarah McDowell shared 52nd place with 227’s.
UAB was the team champion with an 868.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.