Pierce: McCracken loss shows Lakers can be dangerous this year

MURRAY — Calloway County opened its 2021 season Thursday night with a 4-1 loss to defending Region 1 champion McCracken County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Now, at first glance, that may not seem like a reason for excitement on the Calloway side. However, a closer look shows reason for feeling quite positive.
In the teams’ only meeting last year, the Mustangs beat Calloway 8-0. Then, there is this added tidbit … the Lakers scored first Thursday night and this was against a team that had participated in the Bluegrass State Games over the summer, then had two scrimmages and a match ahead of Thursday.
“And we still had the lead until the final minute of the first half when they scored on a (penalty kick),” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, who is in his fifth year at the helm. His team took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by forward Ethan Carson.
“But I kind of knew what was going to happen. They’d played in the Bluegrass Games and had those scrimmages, so they were already used to competition and I knew we were going to be really fired up. What I was worried about was us coming out super hot, which we did, then becoming exhausted and, in the second half, we were pretty drained.
“But I’ve been telling our guys all summer that I think we’re really going to surprise some people this year and our growth has been pretty amazing, not just physically.”
McCracken took the lead six minutes into the second half, but it would not be until the final five minutes that the Mustangs were able to breathe easily. That was when they were able to score twice as the Lakers were desperately trying to flood the McCracken zone in an attempt to tie the match, leaving its own zone vulnerable.
Still, Pierce was encouraged with the effort and said this may set the tone for a season that can be much more successful than the 4-5-1 campaign from a year ago.
For one thing, this team is older and more mature, bolstered by six seniors.
“That’s the most we’ve had in the past four years I think. It’s nice to have a solid senior group that can be the leaders, along with having good size to them,” Pierce said of Ben Walker, Hunter Prince, Christian Reider, Garrett McGrew, Jojo Roblero and Ben Coday.
The most interesting thing about this Lakers squad, though, may be found in its sophomore class. Thanks to Kentucky General Assembly Senate Bill 128 that was passed this year and allowed students to obtain an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calloway suddenly finds itself with five players remaining as sophomores, helping to add needed depth.
“The good thing about our team is we have players that can play almost anywhere on the field, so I could make 20 different starting lineups and be just as strong with any of those lineups. We are a very versatile team,” Pierce said.
In the McCracken match, Pierce said he went with a lineup consisting of freshman Oscar Avila in goal with sophomore Kolt Bazzell and junior Aidan Poston on the wings of a four-man defense with Roblero and junior Dalton Puckett in the middle. Sophomore Jacob Akin and freshman Zak Stark also play in the back.
The four-man midfield consists of sophomores Bo Stom and Jude Bazzell on the outside with junior Freeman Reinhardt, McGrew and Reider on the inside spots. Prince and Carson have started at forward.
