MURRAY — Every team has a leader they look up to. There’s always that one person who shows a higher level of leadership, has the best team stats, and takes charge when it comes to motivating teammates.
What’s unique about the Calloway County cross country team is that their leader has just barely experienced high school. Freshman Daniel Puckett has been the number one runner for the Lakers at every competition thus far this season, and as the team approaches their regional preparation, they will be looking to Puckett for leadership.
Puckett got involved in Calloway cross country as a fifth-grader. His dad had ran for Calloway when he was in high school and contacted the program to see if Puckett could join as an elementary schooler.
After his first practice, Puckett fell in love with the sport and has never looked back.
That same year is when the current head coach, Jonathon Grooms, took over the program.
“You could tell immediately that he was very mature, even in fifth grade,” Grooms said. “You could tell he very much wanted to get better. Every year, he’s just a hard worker. He works, and he works, and he wants to get better. If he realizes he has a deficiency, he targets that and he wants to go after that and fix the problem.”
At regionals last year, Puckett was passed in the last stretch of the race.
“He’s a distance kid so he can run all day long,” Grooms continued. “He’s not naturally a super fast runner, so speed is one of those things. He has worked tremendously hard to get faster. He’s really worked hard to make sure that what happened last year never happens again. That’s part of what has made him a lot better this year. If it comes down to it in the last part of a race, you’re not going to take him. He’s going to pull away from somebody. That’s determination. That’s want.”
Puckett came into the season with a personal record of 18:07. This Monday, Puckett ran his fastest 5K yet, a 17:22.
So the question becomes, how will he be able to get even faster before regionals?
The regional race is what cross country runners look toward all season long. It determines how they rank up against other competitors in the area and is the race that determines who qualifies for the state meet. It’s the ultimate showcase for the work runners have been putting in since the preseason. That’s why it’s so important that Puckett performs his absolute best on October 26th.
“We want to push him to the point where he’s going to continue to get better,” Grooms said. “I want to put him in a position for the regional to place top-three, and really, I’m thinking that our region has gotten so much better this year that top-three in our region can be top twenty-five in the state. We’re really trying to put him in that position where he is a high caliber runner as a freshman.”
And Puckett is willing to work for it.
“I just practice as hard as I can. The more I practice, the better I get, just like any other sport,” Puckett said.
According to Grooms, Puckett is a great person to coach. He would do literally anything Grooms asked of him. Grooms joked that if Puckett was asked by a coach to run into a wall, Puckett would do it.
“That’s the thing about becoming an elite runner: you have to want it,” Grooms said. “You have to think about it every day. You have to think about it when you’re eating. Do you get enough sleep? That’ll be the thing. He wants it, so he’s willing to sacrifice in those other areas.”
It helps that Puckett has a great support system around him to keep him motivated. Not only are his dad and coaches constantly pushing him to do his best, but so are his teammates.
“I have lots of great teammates that are fun to be around,” Puckett said. “I still look up to other people, but at the same time, they kind of look up to me. Everybody has great respect for each other.”
Grooms said he knew Puckett would accomplish great things, but he wasn’t sure to what extent that would be.
“He’s a freshman in high school, and he’s clearly one of the team leaders,” Grooms said. “Everyone looks up to him. Just by setting a pace, he pushes everyone else. Even as a freshman, he has the confidence to say, ‘Come on. Let’s go. We’ve got to get to work,’ even to someone that’s older than he is. A lot of people don’t have that confidence. The boys and girls of all ages, they clearly know that he is the example to follow. Every runner on the team looks to him to see what he’s doing.”
The Lakers are hoping to get first at the regional meet and then place well at the state meet. Puckett will be a big determining factor in completing those goals.
“He’s going to contribute because he’s our lead boy right now, he has been all season,” Grooms said. “We have two more that are usually right behind him (Ben Nelson and Dominic Cashion). If they’re right there, then that just helps our team score further as far as the boys go. Even at the state level, when you’re looking at a race with 250 to 300 runners, you have to get as many as you can pack into that top 50. That’s how you score well at state, you’ve got to get a bunch of runners up front. The boys still have a lot of potential for this season and we just have to see how the next couple of weeks play out before the regional and going into state.”
Even after state, the work won’t end for Puckett. Grooms would like to enter him in a race in North Carolina to run a fast time.
“If he can get to where he’s running 17 flat, or even the high 16s as a freshman, that really sets up where he can go going forward,” Grooms said. “If he’s going to be a 15:30 runner by the time he leaves high school, those times have to start dropping.”
However, goals for Puckett go way beyond the postseason meets this year.
“He has so much room to grow,” Grooms said. “Boys get physically stronger. Daniel is a small person in general. He’s not a super tall person. That’s the craziest thing to think about: if he starts to hit a growth spurt, that’ll just make his stride that much longer and his muscles will start to fill out. He hasn’t done a whole lot with weights. He’s really been limited in the sense that he is just a freshman. There’s no reason to go crazy yet. You want him to get better throughout. This shouldn’t be the peak. The goal is not to peak his senior year of high school. The goal is to peak in college.”
