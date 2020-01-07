SMYRNA, TN — Several years ago, juniors Keaton Elliot and Ethan Futrell had been standing on opposite sides of the wrestling mat. Elliot was wrestling from Calloway; Futrell, from Trigg.
Elliot had been winning according to the scoreboard until Futrell did what he has done ever so often — performed one of his lethal headlocks — to pin Elliot.
Now, Futrell has switched sides. Instead of competing against the Lakers, he is competing with them, and his presence is what propelled Calloway to an eleventh-place finish last Saturday at the Redhawk Rampage Invitational Tournament hosted at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee.
“It’s hosted by the United States Air Force, and this has been our fourth time competing in this tournament,” head coach Chris McWherter said. “There were 20 schools there wrestling a full 16-man bracket. Overall, we placed eleventh with only competing in half of the weight classes.”
Futrell and Elliot were the main contributors to such a high finish. Both individuals placed first.
Elliot had been named a three-seed. After a 12-0 first match and executing a pinfall in his second, he qualified for the semis. There, he dominated his opponent 8-4 and moved onto the finals where he wrestled a hometown Stewarts Creek opponent.
The crowd was on the edge of their seats as Elliot fought to a tight 5-4 win.
“He wrested a very up-tempo, electric match that had the ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahs.’ It was a very exciting match and nerve-racking as a coach to sit there,” McWherter said. “It was a good match, and Keaton showed a lot of maturity in the match. He showed a lot of patience in the match. He never got flustered; he never got rattled. That was probably one of the deciding factors in the match. He could have leaked points coming down the stretch, but he didn’t. He had a really good day.”
Futrell’s performance also drew the attention of the audience as he wrestled in the 147-pound weight class for the first time this season and finished the day with four pins and without allowing a single point to be scored on him.
“I got the first seed, so I knew that if I just went in and kept my head straight and wrestled tough and just didn’t make any mistakes that I could come out on top, and I did,” Futrell said. “I pushed the pace every match. I was watching my opponents, and most of them in all of their matches weren’t pushing the pace that well, so I knew that if I went out there and started pushing the pace that I could score on them, and that’s what ended up happening. I was glad to get the victory.”
Futrell had been wrestling 154 prior to last weekend, and McWheter said that his victory proved that Futrell is now where he needs to be.
“He’s been up at the 154-pound weight class but he’s been weighing around 150 pounds, so he’s been a little undersized,” McWherter said. “He’s been working out, working really hard, and he’s down to that 147-pound weight class now. He went into this tournament, and he just absolutely destroyed everybody that he wrestled. Complete dominance. He pinned his kid in the finals in 43 seconds. There was nobody there in his bracket that even challenged him. It was a pretty overwhelming performance from him, and I think it absolutely shows that him coming down to that 147-pound weight class was a good choice for him. He’s where he needs to be.”
At the end of the tournament, in addition to being awarded their placement medals, Elliot and Futrell each received an additional award. These awards were post-tournament awards, and their recipients were determined by votes from all coaches present. Elliot won the Best Match award for his performance against his Stewarts Creek opponent in the finals, and Futrell was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“Those are big awards for the boys to take home, and it shows just how hard they worked and how great of a day they had, and hopefully it gives them a little bit of motivation to put in some more work as they go on,” McWherter said.
“It’s kind of weird,” he added of Futrell transferring to Calloway. “I’ve been here since Keaton has started wresting which is the same time Ethan started wrestling, and I’ve watched them both grow up. For years, we were on opposite sides.”
However, from day one of hearing of the new addition, McWherter has been delighted.
“When Ethan transferred this year, I looked at it as, ‘Man, I’m going to have two kids that are right there, and they’re going to bang and make each other better,’” McWherter said. “That’s absolutely what happens: the whole ‘iron-sharpens-iron’ mentality. Those kids are in here, and they work. They make themselves better. They make each other better, and then they make their team better. They make their teammates around them better because they expect to wrestle at that higher level. If you’re going to go wrestle with them, you’re going to have to bring your A-game too, and that’s what they do.”
The duo of Elliot and Futrell has proven to be beneficial to both athletes.
“Keaton and I, everyday in practice we try to go as hard as we can, push the pace, and get stronger and faster,” Futrell said. “We also take time to learn new stuff rather than trying to do the same thing every day. We try to open our arsenal and learn new things. We learn from every loss and tournament and practice.”
Futrell admitted that it has been a goal of his since he was a freshman to place at the state tournament. This is a goal that he and Elliot share.
“Both of their goals are very lofty, but I think they’re realistic too,” McWherter said. “I think they’re attainable. I don’t think they’re out of reach. I think that given the right set of circumstances and if we can stay healthy the rest of the year, free of injury, and have five good weeks of practice, we can get there to where the podium is well within reach. Given the right bracket going into the state tournament, there’s no reason why we can’t place top-four with either one of those kids, Keaton or Ethan.”
This weekend, the Lakers will be traveling to the Hendersonville Commando Crush Invitational Tournament in Hendersonville, Tenn. Like last weekend, the brackets will be full. It will be a 24-team tournament.
