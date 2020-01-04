MURRAY — With just under 30 seconds left to play, the Lady Laker trailed Mayfield 44-42 and had their best free throw shooter at the line for a pair. It was the exact scenario you’d want to have with Charlee Settle at the line with a chance to tie the game, but instead, she only hit one of two. That’s the way the night went for the Lady Lakers at the charity stripe as they shot 8-18 and lost 50-43.
For all intents and purposes, that’s where the game was lost. Mayfield was incredible from the free throw line going 15-16, essentially icing the game away late with nine of their last 11 points coming from the stripe.
In that big moment Settle missed, and head coach Valerie Waller said that changed the entire strategy from that point on. Instead of a tie game, the Lady Lakers trailed by one and had to foul.
“That’s the difference in the strategy and what you can do strategy-wise in that last part of the game,” Waller said. “Free throws win ball games. They do, and it was a difference maker for us tonight.”
With the way that the game ended it’s hard to believe that the Lady Lakers led by 12 points at halftime, but Mayfield came out and dominated the second half of play. It all started with a 12-2 run for the Lady Cardinals.
“I just felt like we came out flat in the third quarter and they hit some big three’s,” Waller said. “I know they banked one in there, things just went their way. They out hustled us. They outplayed us. You’ve got to give Mayfield credit. They definitely played better than we did in the third and fourth quarter and we didn’t respond when we needed to respond.”
The Lady Cardinals were content to toss up three-point shots all game long and it worked as they hit 9-25. Meanwhile the Lady Lakers were just 5-18 from deep. Overall it was just a bad shooting night for Calloway. As bad as they were from deep, the free throw line shooting still looms the largest in the loss, but Waller said she thinks this loss is about more than just a poor free throw percentage.
“Ultimately that hurt us but I still feel like we just didn’t play together in the third and fourth quarter,” Waller said.
With the loss the Lady Lakers drop to 6-4 on the year and they will face a tough test today against Bowling Green. Waller said her team will take the loss and learn from it, starting with the road game today.
“That’s what the game of basketball is about,” Waller said. “It’s what life is about. We’ll see how we respond tomorrow (today). We play a very good Bowling Green team at Russleville, so we’ll see how we come out and respond to that.”
Settle led the Lady Lakers with 18 points and eight rebounds. Elle Carson added 15 points with five rebounds. Adison Hicks and Skylar Waller each had five points and five rebounds. Calloway had won six straight against the Lady Cardinals dating back to Feb. 2, 2016 when they lost 40-36.
