MURRAY — All of the conditioning, blood, sweat, tears, and weight cutting that the Calloway County wrestling team has been doing all season long will finally show today as the Lakers take on the most important tournament of the season: Region 1.
And things are looking promising for Calloway. Out of the five guys the team is entering into the tournament, four of them are seeded.
Junior Keaton Elliott is seeded second in the 132-pound weight class, and junior Ethan Futrell is seeded third in the 145-pound weight class. Elliott and Futrell are both returning state qualifiers determined to make it onto the state podium. Placing at the region is the first step to getting there.
Head coach Chris McWherter said, “Keaton and Ethan just have to beat guys that they’ve already beat, and they’ll make the state tournament.”
Junior Nick Watters is yet another returning state qualifier for the Lakers. This year he is seeded sixth in the 160-pound weight class. Unlike Elliott and Futrell, to make it to the state tournament, Watters will have to beat an opponent that has already beaten him.
First-year sophomore Timarion Bledsoe is in the same boat, as he is the sixth seed in the 170-pound weight class.
The last Calloway wrestler that will be competing today is freshman Patrick Powers who qualified for the middle school state tournament last year and has vastly improved since then.
“He’s competed all year and he’s built a record that’s about a fifty-fifty winning percentage,” McWherter said. “He’s ready for the experience of the regional tournament.”
As McWherter has said time and time again, today’s results will come down to how each wrestler is feeling today. That’s why this week of practice was so important.
On Monday, McWherter said, “A lot of it just depends on what we get done this week and staying healthy.”
That’s why the team put together a logical practice schedule to ensure that the five athletes reach their peak today.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lakers put in long, exhausting practices.
“Really tough, grinding, hard, difficult mental and physical practices,” McWherter called them.
On Thursday and Friday, the team was given a chance to recover.
“To dial it back and let their bodies recuperate and rest up,” McWherter explained.
As the Lakers compete today, the results of this week’s, as well as this entire season’s, hard work will reveal itself on the mats as the boys are fighting for regional titles.
