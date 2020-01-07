MURRAY — The disrespect was real on Sunday with many in attendance having little to no faith in the Murray High Tigers to pull off what would appear to be an upset, on paper, against Prodigy Prep out of Orlando, Florida. But they did 78-62
It wasn’t just attendees that felt that way either. At halftime, the Prodigies head coach was asked by the Grind Session broadcaster what his mindset was and he didn’t hold any punches.
“It’s basically the defense, we gave 30 points probably to the worst team we’ve played all year, in the first quarter,” head coach of Prodigy Prep Jamie Newman. “We’ve played everybody this year. That’s ridiculous. I think we start locking them down on defense, and we’re good. Our offense will come, so we’re not worried about that, but it’s the defense that’s killing us.”
Murray High head coach Dior Curtis was made aware after the game that some things were said by Newman and was snubbed of a postgame handshake. Still, Curtis said that Newman can think what he wants, the Tigers still won.
“I saw it after the game was over with,” Curtis said. “Our guys, they go out and we feel like we are a pretty good team. We just go out and compete every night, no matter who we’re playing. (Sunday) night he (Newman) made some comments, saying we were the worst team that he’s played all year and we won by 16, so we did a pretty good job.”
That “worst team” scored at will and held the Prodigies offense in check for much of the game. Outside of a couple of small runs, the Prodigies were unable to get anything going. They relied heavily on isolation plays and settled time and again for long three-point shots.
For the most part, that was exactly what Tigers’ head coach Curtis wanted them to do.
“That’s what I expected them to do,” Curtis said. “I feel like they’ve got some really good one-on-one guys, and if they were in a lot better situations offensively the game would’ve been a lot closer than what it really was, but we knew they were going to come out and try to use their individual skills…We knew in the end if we played a lot more team-oriented and could get some stops and not worry about them shooting 30 and 40-footers that we would probably come out victorious.”
As for the defense of the Prodigies, they started out in a loose 2-3 zone that was unwise against the Tigers, especially when you consider the fact that the Tigers are shooting 42.8% from three-point range (2nd in the state). With several eyes from around the country potentially watching, the players for Murray High shined.
“You know a lot of eyes are going to be watching so you hope that we can, not only play hard and do things that we like to do well but come out victorious in a game like that,” Curtis said. “It’s also to promote our program. Murray High is a small school in Western Kentucky and not a lot of people get a chance to see us play, but I had a lot of people back home in Memphis and other places that were watching…That’s what we hope to get out of those showcase games, is to showcase our team.”
One guy that really shined for the Tigers was freshman Grant Whitaker. He appeared to be the best player on the floor, despite being surrounded by juniors and seniors that have drawn plenty of college interests.
“He’s a big-time ball player and I hope that anybody that watched that game, saw stats from that game, or anybody that’s recruiting those guys on the other team, I hope they start recruiting him the same way because he has a future playing basketball,” Curtis said. “He’s a really humble kid and in about four years from now he’s going to be playing on somebody’s TV.”
Whitaker, who is shooting 46.5% from the arc himself, took advantage of the open space left by the zone and scored 22 points in the first half alone. By the end of the game, Whitaker had 26 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in a near triple-double performance.
Teammate Gabe Taylor scored 12, despite having arguably his worst night from the three-point line, going 1-5 as a 50% shooter on the season from deep. Hunter Utley also made his triumphant return from injury and scored 12 in the game. Big man Darius Duffy was the last double-digit scorer for the Tigers, with 13 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
The Tigers are on the road again tonight as they head to face Paducah Tilghman in what should be a great contest.
