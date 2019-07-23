MURRAY — Playing professional golf isn’t easy, but Jared Wolfe, a former Murray State Racer, has chased his dream, and through hard work and perseverance has become one of the top golfers this year on the Latinoamerica Tour.
Starting out as a golfer for the Racers helped prepare him for the travel schedule and the grind of the road that accompanies being a professional golfer.
“Some teams got to fly a lot. Some teams got to do things because they had a bigger budget, but we were a little more on the road and driving and rooming with guys, so it prepared me for what the development tour was like,” Wolfe said.
Participating in a full college season gave him the chance to see where he stacked up and get used to splitting hotels as he pursued the dream of being a pro player.
“It was something I always knew I was going to do,” Wolfe said. “I had an OK career there. I don’t even know if I won an event, but I did OK and finished second a couple of times. I was never really a world-beater in college, but I knew at some point I would be and it was just a matter of when.”
Despite never winning a college tournament, Wolfe made the leap after graduation and fully committed to becoming a pro player. This meant putting all of his time into becoming a better golfer.
“I was strictly playing, living at home, single, so my expenses weren’t very high as far as that goes,” Wolfe said. “I found a few golf tournaments to play here and there right after college, but for (professional golfers), turning pro just means that you pay the entry fee to get into a professional event and you declare yourself a professional which is a lot different than other sports, because it doesn’t guarantee that you make any money.”
It didn’t take long after graduation for Wolfe to cash in and earn his first check as a pro. His first cash event was the Irvin Cobb in Paducah in 2010.
“I’ll never forget it because I had a 4-foot putt on the last hole to finish maybe like eighth or seventh and I knew how much that would be. It was going to be like a $1500 check or something like that,” Wolfe said. “I remember that I four-putted it because I was thinking about, ‘Oh my gosh, this is worth this much money. This is crazy,’ and then I missed it and I ended up winning $400 or $500. … It was the first time I ever had to make a putt to cash for money and it didn’t hit me at all during the week until I got to that moment.”
Nerves aren’t much of a factor nowadays for the seasoned veteran of the tour who has approximately $400,000 in career winnings and multiple wins. His first big break came following the PGA Tour Qualifying school, but it was another major commitment and showed his resolve to make it as a pro.
Nowadays, the PGA Tour Qualifying school, or Q school, can be quite costly so golfers are warned to be certain they can afford the monetary commitment. According to Golfweek.com, “The pre-qualifying stage costs $2,700, the first qualifying stage costs $4,500, the second qualifying stage is $4,000 and the final qualifying stage is $3,500. Pre-qualifying is a 54-hole event at various sites around the nation. The first and second-round qualifying stages are 72 holes, and the final qualifying stage is 108 holes. Prize money is distributed at the final qualifying stage: First place is worth $50,000; second place, $40,000; third place, $35,000; fourth place, $30,000; fifth place, $27,500; and sixth place through 25th and ties pay $25,000 apiece.”
The top 40 finishers earn starts in the PGA development league’s and Wolfe finished 15th in 2013, which earned him eight starts on what was the Web.com tour, now known as the Korn Ferry tour.
“So 2014 was my first official season. Everything else was just mini-tour events, but they didn’t really have Canada and Latin America and stuff like that at the time,” Wolfe said.
Now with the extra leagues, Wolfe stays busy most of the year competing and traveling. He’s been to almost 20 different countries, all in the Western hemisphere, and typically plays in 25-30 tournaments every year.
On his off weeks, Wolfe spends time at home with his wife, who is currently expecting, and does some workouts and golfs a bit but doesn’t “go crazy with it.” He said he will spend 3-4 hours a day at the golf course during the off week working on little things.
It has paid off for him because this year he already picked up a win, his third on the Latin tour, and just had a top-five finish in Canada. The win in Panama is a good measuring stick for how far he has come since graduation in 2010.
“That one was a cool tournament and I’ve been fortunate enough to win three on that (Latin) tour,” Wolfe said. “I got out and played really well, and it was extremely windy, probably the windiest I’ve ever seen or played in and I shot seven-under the first day, four-under the next day and then four or five-under the third day and I had a five-shot lead going into the last day. I remember making the turn with nine holes to go and I was up six strokes or seven and I ended up winning by five strokes.”
Headed to the final hole, there was a different sense of what needed to be done, but Wolfe said that he’s learned from experience.
“At that point, it was just damage control, just get it in the hole,” Wolfe said. “It’s just a different feeling with a lead like that. You just hit it where you can find it, hit it where you can find it again, and then try to two-putt for par and go on to the next hole.”
Looking back on the journey from Irvin Cobb to now, Wolfe said a lot has changed — especially the nerves.
“Completely different from the Irvin Cobb. No more of those feelings, thankfully,” Wolfe said.
Still, after several years playing as a pro, Wolfe has moments that feel surreal to him.
“I’m playing golf next to these guys that were on the PGA tour for a while and they came back down and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve seen these guys on TV. This is amazing,’” Wolfe said. “I played with Jonathan Byrd once in a tournament and I was like, ‘I know all about this guy.’ There have been a couple of times like that. Some truly surreal moments.”
Over this past weekend, he played in Halifax, Nova Scotia and had one thought headed into the tournament.
“This week I’m in Halifax and just trying to keep the ball rolling,” Wolfe said.
