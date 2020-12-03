MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announces the hiring of Brian Puckett as director of strength and conditioning for its men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis programs.
Originally from Rogersville, Alabama, Puckett joins the Racer family after spending time as a football strength and conditioning coach at Georgia Southern. While there, Puckett specialized in working with the defensive line, assisting in the development of agility drills and position-specific work while also contributing toward return-to-play efforts by implementing programs that coincided with various injury protocols.
His time at Georgia Southern was preceded by a stint at his alma mater, North Alabama, where he served as the strength and conditioning coach for the men’s basketball program.
Puckett also gained experience interacting with a wide variety of sports when he worked as the director of strength and conditioning at Athens High School in Alabama.
Puckett was a four-year letterman as a defensive lineman on the football team at UNA that was the NCAA Division II runner-up in 2016. Graduating from UNA in 2017, Puckett earned his bachelor’s of science degree with a concentration in fitness management.
During his college career, Puckett also had the opportunity to intern with the strength and conditioning team for the University of Georgia football program during the summers of 2015 and ‘16. He furthered his professional development in the summer of 2017 as an intern with Peak Performance Physical Therapy in Florence, Alabama.
Puckett is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the NSCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.