MURRAY — Greg Jocelyn joined the Murray State athletic training staff in the fall of 2013, when his time as a Racer began as a graduate assistant within the department. After earning his master’s degree in Human Development and Leadership in 2015, he began full-time work at Murray State in 2016. He has worked primarily with the softball and women’s soccer teams over the last five years, and now enjoys a full-time role with women’s soccer while overseeing the graduate assistant athletic trainer for Murray State softball.
The month of March is designated as National Athletic Training month, and Jocelyn gave some insight on the active role that athletic trainers have in the success of student-athletes. He also shared some of his personal experiences in the profession in the first edition of our MSU Athletic Trainer Spotlight.
The theme for this year’s athletic training month is “Athletic trainers impact health care through action.” During your experiences as an athletic trainer, what does that mean to you?
“Athletic trainers are health care. We work primarily with athletes, and we take care of everything that we can in regards to an athlete’s health care. Whether that’s illnesses, injuries, getting appointments booked for them, getting them to appointments, etc. We, as a career path and a profession, can really help impact people’s lives. We get to create a very close-knit relationship with the kids, and I think that really helps impact their athletic career.”
What would be your advice, or something you would tell a student who desires to pursue a career in athletic training?
“Dive in. Be willing to work the long hours, because you learn a lot just being there. There are a lot of times where you won’t be doing a lot of immediate tasks, but in athletic training, we’re there for the emergent situations and, if you’re not there to learn, then you’re not going to be there to see an emergent situation and grow from that.”
Finally, what has been your favorite Murray State memory so far from your time here?
“Obviously, winning championships. I love it. I am a very competitive person, and I love to see the kids succeed on the field and off the field. But, my biggest memory here will be the relationships I’ve formed. I’ve gotten to work with some amazing coaches and some amazing athletes.”
