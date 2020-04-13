MURRAY — Matthew Johnson began working with the Murray State athletic training staff in August of 2016 as a graduate assistant athletic trainer. After completing his master’s degree in human development and leadership in the spring of 2018, he was hired in a full-time capacity with the Racers shortly after. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native worked with cross country, track and field, women’s basketball and women’s tennis as a graduate assistant, and now serves as the primary contact for women’s tennis and women’s basketball in his full-time role as an assistant athletic trainer (AT).
Johnson explains how ATs are actively learning new treatments with constant developments in medical technology, while also speaking about his personal journey as an athletic trainer on the second edition of our MSU Athletic Trainer Spotlight.
How do athletic trainers consistently work to reshape how injuries are treated and prevented?
“We’re always finding new technologies, procedures, protocols and new ways to treat injuries. To help reshape the way we prevent injuries, and to rehab and treat them when they happen, the best thing we can do is rely on our experience and what we’ve seen in the clinics. We also stay up-to-date on the latest research, and all of the new trends that are coming out, so we are able to apply those the best that we can.”
What is something that you’ve learned in your time as an athletic trainer?
“You quickly learn. When you first graduate, you don’t know everything…and the kids know that sometimes, and sometimes they don’t. What I’ve learned is that what the kids really want from you is to care – to just really care about helping them get better and get back to playing, and just doing your best. If you don’t know an issue, an injury, or what to do in a situation, just be honest with them. Let them (athletes) know that you’re doing your best to figure it out. And then, it’s learning through experience – doing everything you can both physically and mentally, using a holistic approach, and doing everything you can to care for the athlete.”
What has been your favorite Murray State memory since starting here in 2016?
“Last year (2018-19) was a whole lot of fun. With the women’s basketball team finishing sixth in conference after being picked 12th in the preseason, and then the men’s team getting a lot of national exposure with their success and Ja Morant, last year’s basketball season was a lot of fun.”
