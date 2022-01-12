MURRAY — Six years ago, at the age of 5, Madden Lovett began his TaeKwonDo journey at Quest Fitness Center in Murray.
On Dec. 14, and at the age of only 11, he tested for his first-degree black belt under the watch of his teacher, Tung Dinh, and succeeded. He is the son of Brent and Brooke Lovett of Marshall County.
“He has spent more than half of his life in TaeKwonDo.” Brooke said of her son, who has also maintained honor roll status in school by earning straight A’s on this journey.
“I have learned that it is important to be determined and disciplined to accomplish these goals,” Madden said. “I have become more confident by not just reaching the limit, but pushing myself to go past the limit. In school, I have applied my confidence to give speeches in front of the school.”
