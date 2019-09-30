MURRAY — It was another dominant performance for the Murray State Racers women’s soccer team on Sunday as they have now outscored OVC opponents 15-1 through the first three conference games.
Just 40 seconds into the game at Cutchin Field against Southeast Missouri, the Racers struck with a cross by Miyah Watford and a finish by Rebecca Kubin. Quick strike offense and stellar defense have become a staple of this Racers team and they had both aspects on display in the 5-0 win Sunday.
“The best thing is we score the early goal and then take our foot off the gas,” Racers head coach Matt Lodge said.
Murray State kept the pressure up and scored two more times in the first 12 minutes of the game. Watford assisted on a second goal, this time to Arianna Mendez. It was the first goal of Mendez’s career as a Racer. Then, a minute later, Kubin took a shot after a pass by Mendez. It was stopped, but the rebound came right back to her and she finished on the second attempt for her second goal of the day.
The remainder of the first half was dominated by the Racers, but they were unable score again and headed to the locker room ahead 3-0.
SEMO made some halftime adjustments and finally found some attack lanes, after being held to just three shots in the first half, but the Racers defense continued to play solid and strong.
In the 67th minute, Watford added on to her day with her ninth goal of the year, as she continued to make a case for herself as the OVC Player of the Year. The assist came from Emma Heise.
With just under 10 minutes left to play, Elizabeth Tilton finished her great weekend off with her third goal of the weekend and first against the Redhawks.
Murray State has scored five goals in each of their first three OVC contests and they have just completed a three game homestand. Next they will hit the road for four straight away games, starting with Morehead State next Friday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.