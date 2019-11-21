MURRAY — Murray State head baseball coach Dan Skirka has announced the addition of 10 players in the class of 2020, five of whom are Kentucky native. Parker Estes (Elizabethtown, Ky.), Cade Vernon (Bowling Green, Ky.), Jake Lynch (Carol Stream, Ill.), Grant Davis (Paducah, Ky.), Adam Weihe (Louisville, Ky.), Drew Vogel (Cottontown, Tenn.), Riley Hawthorne (Collierville, Tenn.), Daven McGee (Bardwell, Ky.), Jack Wenninger (Cary, Ill.), and Brennan McCullough (Oxford, Ala.) are all set to join the Racers for the 2021 season.
Estes attended North Hardin High School. During his last season as a Trojan, Estes had 12 homers and 33 walks. Not only does he know how to hit, but he also has a great eye.
Davis attended McCracken County High School. He is a talented first baseman and catcher. He totaled 26 RBIs, 1 home run and 15 walks last season.
MSU added some serious depth to their pitching staff with three right-handed pitching recruits. Vernon is a right-handed pitcher from Bowling Green, Ky. He attended South Warren High School. Vernon pitched 53.2 innings for the Spartans last season and recorded 49 strikeouts. McGee just graduated from Carlisle County high school. As a Comet, he pitched 32 innings and threw 38 strikeouts. Weigh is also a right-handed pitcher, but he is from Atherton High School in Louisville.
“We are very excited about this first wave of our signing class,” said Skirka. “Not only are these student-athletes talented, but they have proven to get it done in the classroom and community as well. They fill immediate needs for us as a team and also add strong depth to our roster. We have enjoyed getting to know them and their families throughout this process. We as a staff can’t wait to get them to Murray and get to work.”
