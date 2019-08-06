MURRAY — Murray State Basketball announced the Ohio Valley Conference portion of the 2019-20 season.
The Racers, one of the founding members of the OVC in 1948, begins the 72nd season of play in OVC looking for their 27th regular season championship and third consecutive if they can successfully navigate the 18-game grind. MSU won the 2017-18 title solo and shared it with Belmont in 2018-19. In each case, Murray State finished with a 16-2 record.
It all gets going in 2020 at home in the CFSB Center when UT Martin and Southeast Missouri visit on Jan. 2 & 4.
After opening the OVC season at home, the Racers hit the road for four games including at Jacksonville State (Jan. 9) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 11). MSU plays at UT Martin (Jan. 16) and Southeast Missouri (Jan. 18).
MSU comes home for a four-game home stand against Belmont (Jan. 23), Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Eastern Illinois (Jan. 30) and SIUE (Feb. 1), before heading to Nashville to face Belmont and Tennessee State again on Feb. 6 & 8. After a home game against Morehead State (Feb. 15), the Racers hit the road to continue a stretch of games where they’re away from home in five of six games. MSU makes the Prairie State swing to EIU and SIUE on Feb. 20 & 22.
The Racers end the OVC regular season at home with Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay on Feb. 27 & 29.
The OVC Tournament once again goes to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where the Racers will try for their third consecutive title March 4-7, 2020.
The non-conference portion of the 2019-20 season for the Racers will be announced soon.
