MURRAY — In front of a crowd of over 3,000 people, the Murray State men’s basketball team put on a show in a fast-paced 105-64 blowout of Martin Methodist.
The game was just an exhibition, but it gave fans a glimpse at what could be for the deepest Racers team in recent history. That depth showed in the win, especially in the frontcourt where three players scored 15-plus. KJ Williams led the way with 20, Demond Robinson had 16 (in just 13 minutes), and Anthony Smith scored 15 in his return from injury. On top of that production, Devin Gilmore added seven points with nine rebounds. It was an outstanding performance for a frontcourt that was still without preseason All-OVC player Darnell Cowart.
“The emphasis for this game specifically was to pound the ball inside,” Smith said. “We had a height advantage over the team and credit to Martin Methodist, they played hard and it wasn’t easy getting the ball inside, but our coaches knew that if we could play tough and do what we are supposed to do we would be able to get easy touches.”
The Racers attacked the three-point line early, going 5-11 in the first half, on hot shooting from Tevin Brown and Jaiveon Eaves.
Brown and Eaves finished the night 4-5 and 2-4 respectively from beyond the new arc and really helped spread the floor for the bigs to go to work.
“I was really pleased with the 28 assists on 41 made baskets,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “Thought our guys played with great unselfishness. I was really pleased with our frontcourt’s ability to dominate the painted area and I thought our starting wings, with Tevin and Jaiveon, were really efficient offensively and enabled us to spread the floor and shot the ball extremely well.”
If there was any area to nitpick, it would be the free-throw line. As a team, the Racers shot just 56% (14-25) and on top of that, they also turned the ball over a little too much with 16.
Despite the turnovers, at the end of the night the Racers cruised to victory and the final minute may have had two of the most fun moments. Walk-on Rod Thomas from Paducah Tilghman got into the game and jumped a pass at the top of the key. He finished with a layup on the other end and the arena erupted in cheers. Seconds later, Robinson got a breakaway and threw down a windmill dunk to put an exclamation point on the win.
The men weren’t the only team to show off their skills last night, as the women were victorious behind effort and hustle in a blowout win over Georgetown College 82-36.
That same effort and hustle allowed newcomer Laci Hawthorne to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds. Her first game was a memorable one.
“I’m just glad we got the win. I felt like our team played really hard,” Hawthorne said. “Our coach has been emphasizing effort and attitude this whole week, so we knew that if we could get to the boards then we would be successful in the game and we knew this was probably going to be one of the only teams that we’re bigger than and we had to take advantage of that.”
Battery mate Cekeya Mack grabbed 12 rebounds as well and added 10 points to record the team’s second double-double of the night. Other double-digit scorers included Macey Turley (12), Macie Gibson (11), and Jentri Worley (10).
“We’re not going to have any superstars this year,” Turner said. “We’re going to have kids that do it by committee and I think on any given night we could have a different leading scorer, which is great. There’s going to be certain players that are expected to go out and get their shots and get us some points…this team has a lot of different weapons and I think we have to utilize those on night’s when we have an opportunity to win the game and separate ourselves from our opponents.”
The Racers dominated in every facet of the game. They forced 17 turnovers, scored 36 points in the paint, 23 second-chance points, and the bench scored 29 to 21 for the Tigers.
“This team plays hard,” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “I think if anybody had watched us play before and came out tonight, the one thing they’d come away with is that this bunch plays hard. They may not do everything right, but they are going to play hard and they are going to play for each other and I think that’s the one reason why we’re better defensively is because there is more communication, more people willing to work hard defensively, because they don’t want to let their teammate down.”
With the exhibitions out of the way, the two teams will start their regular season at the end of the week with two completely different types of games. For the women, they will hit the road to face Louisville on Friday. The men will open up at home against Southern on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.