MURRAY — As the 2020-21 Murray State men’s and women’s basketball season draws near, in order to better accommodate the needs of season ticket holders, Murray State Athletics is extending the season ticket renewal due date to Monday, Aug. 24.
Fans may contact the MSU ticket office at 270-809-3000. In-person purchases at the CFSB Center ticket office are available beginning Thursday, Aug. 3. Beginning Aug. 3, the ticket office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Season ticket holders automatically become Racer Club members, with access to exclusive parking, annual gifts and Junior Racer Club membership. Additionally, becoming football and basketball season ticket holders, and subsequent Racer Club membership, elevates individual account point totals and rankings within the Racer Club Priority Point System. The Racer Club Priority Point System is utilized to reward support of Racer Athletics and establish priority access to post-season tickets, special events, etc.
