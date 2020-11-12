MURRAY — Murray State basketball fans can still have a presence through creating their own cutout for Racer games at the CFSB Center in the 2020-21 season.
Murray State Athletics is giving Racer fans the chance to have their own Racer Fan Face in the stands for basketball games at the CFSB Center in the 2020-21 Season
This fun experience is $50 for one Racer Fan Face and an additional $50 to have it personally signed by Racer head coaches Rechelle Turner and Matt McMahon for the basketball season. The purchaser will receive an emailed photo of their Fan Face and the actual cutout may be picked up at the end of the season.
Fans must submit the photo they would like to use to msu.gameday@murraystate.edu. Have a friend take your photo standing three to four feet away and have only one person per photo. Take your photo in good lighting in front of a white background and keep appropriate hand gestures within your body width. All purchases must be made by Nov. 19 to guarantee being displayed at the arena in time for the first game on Nov. 25.
There will also be an opportunity to purchase a Racer Fan Face for the coming MSU football season beginning in February.
Link to order your Racer Fan Face: https://goracers.com/news/2020/11/11/mens-basketball-racer-fan-faces-on-sale-for-msu-basketball-season.aspxhttps://goracers.com/news/2020/11/11/mens-basketball-racer-fan-faces-on-sale-for-msu-basketball-season.aspx
