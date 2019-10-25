MURRAY — There’s no event like it in western Kentucky, and last night fans lined up in droves to get their chance to see the newcomers and the returners for the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Racer Mania.
Doors opened up at 6:15, but fans were queuing up well before that.
That level of sports fandom is best described by sports psychologist Daniel Wann. He said Racer Mania is a can’t-miss event for any Racer fanatic.
The event, which marks the official start to basketball season for the Racers, featured a three-point contest, new hope videos, dance routines, and a pair of intra-squad scrimmages. For Racer fans, the event is a must.
“It kicks it off. If you’re a basketball fan and you’re living in Murray, Kentucky, and you’re a Racer fan, you look forward to this event,” Wann said. “It’s the official start of the college basketball season, and college basketball is king around here. Whether you’re a Racer fan, or a Kentucky fan, or a Louisville fan, it really kind of runs sports around here. There’s a lot of people in this town that live and breathe Racer basketball and they’ve been counting down the days since the Racers got knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament last year.”
Season ticket holders young and old came out to collect their tickets for this season and take in the sights and sounds.
Bobby and Norma McDowell have been fans of Murray State since 1955 and season ticket holders just about as long and they have never missed a Racer Mania event.
“I like the excitement of the crowd and seeing the new basketball players, and getting acquainted with them,” Bobby said. “It’s a big event.”
Also in attendance last night was superfan Aimee Graves. She has been a fan “since birth,” and is probably the most active member of Racer Nation on Twitter. If there is a post that has anything to do with Murray State, good or bad, you can be sure she will be there somewhere in the comments.
She, like many other fans, couldn’t miss the opportunity to get the first look at the new team and give the new players a warm welcome.
“It’s the first chance to see the team,” Graves said. “It’s a chance to see them together interacting as a team.”
Wann isn’t immune to the fandom himself; in fact, he is as die-hard as any fan of Murray State. Back in 1991 when he moved here, he purchased his first set of season tickets. He’s been attending games ever since.
“For a lot of people, one thing that fandom does is it gives this sense of certainty and structure to life,” Wann said. “You look forward to late October because you know you’re going to have the Racer fan jam (Racer Mania), and then in November you’re going to have the first home game and people like that continuity that fandom brings to them.”
It’s not just fun for the fans. The players and coaches are equally excited, if not more so. It is the official start of the season after all.
“My favorite thing about Racer Mania is the excitement that the women have when they take the court,” women’s head coach Rechelle Turner said. “Summer, preseason, practices are a long time, and when they get to come out to Racer Nation for the first time with the music and the lights and everything, it’s great to see the smile on their faces. It’s worth it for me.”
The love and support from the fans doesn’t go unnoticed by the players or the coaches either.
“It’s the first time all of our newcomers get to experience the passion of the Murray State fans and the support they get to receive while they are players here,” men’s head coach Matt McMahon said. “To see fans lined up and waiting in line for an hour for autographs and to take pictures, I think says a lot about the support our players get here at Murray State.”
One of the best moments of the night was when walk-on player Rod Thomas from Paducah Tilghman got into the scrimmage and sidestepped a defender to bury his first three-point attempt. He said that was a special moment but the truly amazing part was just getting to be a part of the event as a member of the team and to walk out of the tunnel.
“It’s almost like a dream come true,” Thomas said. “My dad played here back in 2000-2002. So it felt amazing.”
Murray native Macey Turley had a night to remember as well. She defeated fellow Murray native, Lex Mayes, in the three-point shootout to advance to the championship round against the men’s champion. That happened to be Jaiveon Eaves after he got hot from the corner and knocked down 21 three-pointers in one minute.
Turley was calm, cool, and collected as she hit 14 in the finals to take the crown over Eaves who hit eight.
Players signed autographs after the scrimmages and the night ended as a great success and a fantastic start to the new season. The first tip-off in the CFSB is just eight days away, and it will be played on a brand new court.
