MURRAY — Racer Mania could is one of the most exciting events to take place in the CFSB Center that isn’t an actual basketball game and it happens tonight at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:15.
With free admission for all and a free Chic-fil-a sandwich to the first 300 fans, Racer Athletics is hoping for a big turnout to tip-off the 2019-2020 season for both men’s and women’s basketball.
Everyone that has ordered season tickets can pick up their tickets tonight as well, and those that haven’t bought tickets yet can order them at the event.
Much like last year, the players from each team will be introduced in glow in the dark fashion and all the fanfare that is to be expected at a big event like this. The players will also be available to sign autographs on the official posters. There will be a pair of Blue and Gold scrimmages, a three-point contest, and some great performances by the Murray State spirit groups.
Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith, and KJ Williams and the rest of the men’s team are extremely excited to get out in front of the fans for the first time. They are also looking forward to seeing how the newcomers react when they feel the full power of Racer Nation.
“It’s a fun event especially for the young guys,” Wiliams said. “They’ve never experienced anything like it. This fan base that we have, they won’t be used to it, so they are going to get to see what it’s like and hopefully have fun.”
“It means a lot to us for people to come out and watch us basically have fun and not be playing in a real game,” Brown said. “It just shows the support we have from the community.”
For Smith, the event holds even more meaning. After missing most of last season, he has been counting down the days until he will get to suit up and play in a meaningful game. As fun as Racer Mania is, he still has his eyes set on the start of the regular season, and there are surely some fans out there that are in complete agreement that the season can’t come soon enough.
“It’s very exciting,” Smith said. “It’s closer to the season and I’m getting more and more anxious by the day. I’m just ready to be on that floor.”
With all of the fun and festivities, fans are treated to a performance by the players.
Last year it was the coming out party for Ja Morant, after he cleared four guys in the dunk contest. This year could be the coming out party for one of the under the radar three-point shooters on the team. The clear favorite to win the event is Brown, but don’t sleep on Jaiveon Eaves, DaQuan Smith, Chico Carter Jr., or Noah Kamba.
When the lights go out tonight, the only real question is whether or not you will be there to see the extravaganza.
