MURRAY – The Murray State Athletic Department announced Sunday that the men’s basketball team will not be opening their 2020-21 season against the Brescia Bearcats on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as was previously scheduled. Instead, the Racers will be playing a two-game series against the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, both at 7 p.m.
The official media release from the athletic department states: “The COVID-19 related changes to the Racers’ 96th season of collegiate basketball means they will begin with a pair of games against KWC (Nov. 27 and 28) each with a 7 p.m. tip-off at the CFSB Center in Murray.
“For just the third time in the Racers’ storied history, they will start their season with a double-header. The other two occurrences happened in the 1926 and 1943 seasons, when the Racers pulled off the feat against Will-Mayfield and Southeast Missouri State, respectively.
“Anomalous ways to start the season from decades past will reiterate how unconventional this season will be. This will probably not be the only change to the schedule, and this perpetuates the overall theme of confusion and peculiarity so far in the preseason from coaches and athletic directors locally, and across the country. This will be a season like no other in the history of the sport.”
